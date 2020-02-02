New Spot for “Black Widow” and Character Posters Revealed During Super Bowl

Tonight, during the Big Game, a 30 second teaser hit giving us another look at the upcoming Marvel Studio film, Black Widow. What’s Happening: During a short break during the Super Bowl tonight, another teaser spot was dropped for the upcoming Black Widow , with a reveal of new character posters moments later on Twitter.

, with a reveal of new character posters moments later on Twitter. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in Marvel

Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, Black Widow hits U.S. theaters on May 1, 2020

Australian director Cate Shortland was reportedly one of over 40 directors, all female, that Marvel considered to direct the film. She was believed to be the favorite to helm the project after meeting with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, with a shortlist that also included Amma Asante (Belle), Kimberly Peirce (Boys Don’t Cry) and Maggie Betts (Novitiate). Shortland is best known for her work on Lore and Berlin Syndrome.

Johansson, one of the biggest stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the years, has reportedly landed a huge payday for her upcoming standalone Black Widow movie, reportedly earning $15 million for the movie. That amount matches what Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth earned for their roles in the blockbuster, Avengers: Infinity War.

Johansson has already appeared in seven MCU films, including Iron Man 2, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Endgame .

. Black Widow lands it theaters on May 1st, 2020 1 of 4 Read Related Articles New First Look Trailer for Marvel's "Black Widow" Released

"Black Widow" Teaser Trailer and Poster Released

"Stranger Things" Star David Harbour, Rachel Weisz…

"The Handmaid's Tale" Actor O-T Fagbenle Reportedly…