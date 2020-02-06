Adventure by Disney Offers Limited-Time Flat-Rate Roundtrip Airfare for River Cruise Adventures

Adventures by Disney has a special offer, allowing guests to lock in airfare rates for select river cruise itineraries, including their Rhone River and Seine River adventures.
- This new offer, available now through March 6, allows potential adventurers to fly economy class at a flat-rate ranging from $475 to $975 per person from select domestic airports on select river cruise itineraries.
- The offer is valid for travel departing May 14 to October 8, 2020.
- The following Rhone River Cruise itineraries qualify for this special offer at the following prices:
- May 14, 2020: $795
- May 28, 2020: $825
- June 11, 2020: $925
- July 9, 2020: $975
- September 17, 2020: $625
- On Rhone River cruises, guests will travel through the scenic beauty of France’s Provence region on this 8-Day/7-night, all-inclusive adventure.
- The following Seine River Cruise itineraries qualify for this special offer at the following prices:
- June 11, 2020: $725
- July 2, 2020: $775
- July 16, 2020: $750
- August 6, 2020: $650
- September 10, 2020: $515
- October 8, 2020: $475
- On Seine River Cruises, guests will embark on an 8-day/7-night, all-inclusive adventure from the lights of Paris to the historic beaches of Normandy.
- You can learn more about both of these River Cruise itineraries here.
- This offer is valid when traveling from any of the following airports:
- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)
- Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)
- Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)
- Denver International Airport (DEN)
- Dallas Fort Worth (DFW)
- Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)
- John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)
- Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
- Orlando International Airport (MCO)
- Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)
- Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)
- Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)
- San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
- You can book you River Cruise adventure by calling (877) 728-7282 or contact your Travel Agent by March 6.
