Adventure by Disney Offers Limited-Time Flat-Rate Roundtrip Airfare for River Cruise Adventures

Adventures by Disney has a special offer, allowing guests to lock in airfare rates for select river cruise itineraries, including their Rhone River and Seine River adventures.

This new offer, available now through March 6, allows potential adventurers to fly economy class at a flat-rate ranging from $475 to $975 per person from select domestic airports on select river cruise itineraries.

The offer is valid for travel departing May 14 to October 8, 2020.

The following Rhone River Cruise itineraries qualify for this special offer at the following prices: May 14, 2020: $795 May 28, 2020: $825 June 11, 2020: $925 July 9, 2020: $975 September 17, 2020: $625

On Rhone River cruises, guests will travel through the scenic beauty of France’s Provence region on this 8-Day/7-night, all-inclusive adventure.

The following Seine River Cruise itineraries qualify for this special offer at the following prices: June 11, 2020: $725 July 2, 2020: $775 July 16, 2020: $750 August 6, 2020: $650 September 10, 2020: $515 October 8, 2020: $475

On Seine River Cruises, guests will embark on an 8-day/7-night, all-inclusive adventure from the lights of Paris to the historic beaches of Normandy.

You can learn more about both of these River Cruise itineraries here

This offer is valid when traveling from any of the following airports: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) Denver International Airport (DEN) Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) Orlando International Airport (MCO) Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

You can book you River Cruise adventure by calling (877) 728-7282 or contact your Travel Agent by March 6.