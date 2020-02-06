Adventure by Disney Offers Limited-Time Flat-Rate Roundtrip Airfare for River Cruise Adventures

by | Feb 6, 2020 11:44 AM Pacific Time

Adventures by Disney has a special offer, allowing guests to lock in airfare rates for select river cruise itineraries, including their Rhone River and Seine River adventures.

  • This new offer, available now through March 6, allows potential adventurers to fly economy class at a flat-rate ranging from $475 to $975 per person from select domestic airports on select river cruise itineraries.
  • The offer is valid for travel departing May 14 to October 8, 2020.
  • The following Rhone River Cruise itineraries qualify for this special offer at the following prices:
    • May 14, 2020: $795
    • May 28, 2020: $825
    • June 11, 2020: $925
    • July 9, 2020: $975
    • September 17, 2020: $625
  • On Rhone River cruises, guests will travel through the scenic beauty of France’s Provence region on this 8-Day/7-night, all-inclusive adventure.
  • The following Seine River Cruise itineraries qualify for this special offer at the following prices:
    • June 11, 2020: $725
    • July 2, 2020: $775
    • July 16, 2020: $750
    • August 6, 2020: $650
    • September 10, 2020: $515
    • October 8, 2020: $475
  • On Seine River Cruises, guests will embark on an 8-day/7-night, all-inclusive adventure from the lights of Paris to the historic beaches of Normandy.
  • You can learn more about both of these River Cruise itineraries here.
  • This offer is valid when traveling from any of the following airports:
    • Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)
    • Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)
    • Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)
    • Denver International Airport (DEN)
    • Dallas Fort Worth (DFW)
    • Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)
    • John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)
    • Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
    • Orlando International Airport (MCO)
    • Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)
    • Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)
    • Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)
    • San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
  • You can book you River Cruise adventure by calling (877) 728-7282 or contact your Travel Agent by March 6.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
