Breaking News: Small Fire Reported at Disneyland Park

Breaking news out of Disneyland Resort, as a small fire has been reported at Disneyland Park according to ABC 7.
What’s Happening:
- Just after 6:00 PM PDT, a small fire was reported at Disneyland park according to the Anaheim Fire and Rescue Dept.
- The fire may have started in a vegetation area of the park, likely a planter or lawn, and officials say the first firefighters on scene were able to put out the blaze before any additional units arrived.
- The park was not closed, nor was anyone injured and no damage has been reported.
- We will continue to update this story as more information develops.