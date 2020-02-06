Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Food & Wine Festival Returns February 29-April 26

by | Feb 6, 2020 11:00 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

It’s festival time at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay! The park’s 6th annual Food & Wine Festival kicks off on February 29 and runs through April 26. Busch Gardens has announced their menus and concert lineup of this exciting yearly event.

What’s happening:

  • The Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Food & Wine Festival kicks off earlier than ever, starting February 29!
  • Featuring dozens of new menu items, the 6th Annual Food & Wine festival runs every weekend February 29-April 26 and is included with park admission.

  • This year’s event will feature:
    • Delicious food
    • Wine
    • Craft brews
    • Specialty cocktails such as the Iron Gwazi Gimlet
    • A fantastic line-up of world class musical acts

All-New Menu, All-New Flavors:

  • Busch Gardens’ new award-winning Executive Chef, Ernie Reyes brings a fresh approach to this popular event.
  • With 25 new food items in addition to fan-favorite dishes and over 80 wines, beers and cocktails to choose from, the Food & Wine Festival offers an endless variety of flavors to sip and savor!
  • Guests can tempt their taste buds with the following NEW items:
    • Chef’s Corner cabin: featuring three signature dishes carefully crafted by the park’s head chefs:
      • Arroz con pollo
      • Pork belly taco with kimchi slaw
      • Pork tenderloin with champagne watercress sauce
    • Iconic Coaster Cocktails:
      • Iron Gwazi Gimlet
      • Falcon’s Fury Lemon Drop
      • Tigris Tea
    • Pick-A-Barrel tasting: create your own flight of liquors and wines from around the world

  • Click here to view the entire menu and pick your perfect upgrade or purchase your Food & Wine Festival Sampler Lanyard – the best way to savor and save on everything the event has to offer!
  • Guests can purchase a 5, 8 or 12-item sampler lanyard to use at each festival cabin to explore sample-sized dishes and drink offerings with ease, starting at just $32.
  • Pass Members can purchase an exclusive 15-item sampler for the same price as a 12-item sampler and save 20%!

Concert Series: 

  • The Food & Wine Festival line-up reflects musical genres of all tastes – from nostalgic bands to modern favorites.
  • Fans can book the ultimate festival experience with one of two exclusive VIP packages available for each act, including reserved concert seating and a 5-item Food & Wine Festival Sampler Lanyard.  
  • New for 2020, upgrade to the ultimate concert-goer experience with Unlimited Food & Wine Festival VIP Seating which includes VIP seating for every concert of the 2020 Festival!

Concert Lineup:

  • February 28: Pass Member Exclusive Preview with “Eaglemania: The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band!”
    • This exclusive event is available only for Pass Members to preview the all-new menu of sips and samples at the 6th Annual Food & Wine Festival.
    • Visit buschgardenstampa.com to learn more or purchase your Annual Pass to gain access to this VIP opportunity!
1 of 2
  • February 29: Collective Soul
  • March 1: The Commodores
  • March 7: Chase Bryant & Danielle Bradbery
  • March 8: Rachel Platten
1 of 2
  • March 14: Ezra Ray Hart
  • March 15: THREE DOG NIGHT
1 of 2
  • March 21: LOCASH
  • March 22: Fitz & The Tantrums
1 of 2
  • March 28: Home Free
  • March 29: Taking Back Sunday

  • April 4: Third Eye Blind
  • April 5: KC & The Sunshine Band
1 of 2
  • April 11: 38 Special
  • April 12: Micah Tyler & Austin French
1 of 2
  • April 18: Lee Brice
  • April 19: Clint Black
1 of 3
  • April 25: El Gran Combo
  • April 26: Toad the Wet Sprocket & The Verve Pipe

The Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Food & Wine Festival runs every weekend February 29-April 26 and is included with park admission.

 
 
Send this to a friend