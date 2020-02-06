Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Food & Wine Festival Returns February 29-April 26

It’s festival time at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay! The park’s 6th annual Food & Wine Festival kicks off on February 29 and runs through April 26. Busch Gardens has announced their menus and concert lineup of this exciting yearly event.
What’s happening:
- The Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Food & Wine Festival kicks off earlier than ever, starting February 29!
- Featuring dozens of new menu items, the 6th Annual Food & Wine festival runs every weekend February 29-April 26 and is included with park admission.
- This year’s event will feature:
- Delicious food
- Wine
- Craft brews
- Specialty cocktails such as the Iron Gwazi Gimlet
- A fantastic line-up of world class musical acts
All-New Menu, All-New Flavors:
- Busch Gardens’ new award-winning Executive Chef, Ernie Reyes brings a fresh approach to this popular event.
- With 25 new food items in addition to fan-favorite dishes and over 80 wines, beers and cocktails to choose from, the Food & Wine Festival offers an endless variety of flavors to sip and savor!
- Guests can tempt their taste buds with the following NEW items:
- Chef’s Corner cabin: featuring three signature dishes carefully crafted by the park’s head chefs:
- Arroz con pollo
- Pork belly taco with kimchi slaw
- Pork tenderloin with champagne watercress sauce
- Iconic Coaster Cocktails:
- Iron Gwazi Gimlet
- Falcon’s Fury Lemon Drop
- Tigris Tea
- Pick-A-Barrel tasting: create your own flight of liquors and wines from around the world
Guests can purchase a 5, 8 or 12-item sampler lanyard to use at each festival cabin to explore sample-sized dishes and drink offerings with ease, starting at just $32.
- Guests can purchase a 5, 8 or 12-item sampler lanyard to use at each festival cabin to explore sample-sized dishes and drink offerings with ease, starting at just $32.
- Pass Members can purchase an exclusive 15-item sampler for the same price as a 12-item sampler and save 20%!
Concert Series:
- The Food & Wine Festival line-up reflects musical genres of all tastes – from nostalgic bands to modern favorites.
- Fans can book the ultimate festival experience with one of two exclusive VIP packages available for each act, including reserved concert seating and a 5-item Food & Wine Festival Sampler Lanyard.
- New for 2020, upgrade to the ultimate concert-goer experience with Unlimited Food & Wine Festival VIP Seating which includes VIP seating for every concert of the 2020 Festival!
Concert Lineup:
- February 28: Pass Member Exclusive Preview with “Eaglemania: The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band!”
- This exclusive event is available only for Pass Members to preview the all-new menu of sips and samples at the 6th Annual Food & Wine Festival.
- Visit buschgardenstampa.com to learn more or purchase your Annual Pass to gain access to this VIP opportunity!
- February 29: Collective Soul
- March 1: The Commodores
- March 7: Chase Bryant & Danielle Bradbery
- March 8: Rachel Platten
- March 14: Ezra Ray Hart
- March 15: THREE DOG NIGHT
- March 21: LOCASH
- March 22: Fitz & The Tantrums
- March 28: Home Free
- March 29: Taking Back Sunday
- April 4: Third Eye Blind
- April 5: KC & The Sunshine Band
- April 11: 38 Special
- April 12: Micah Tyler & Austin French
- April 18: Lee Brice
- April 19: Clint Black
- April 25: El Gran Combo
- April 26: Toad the Wet Sprocket & The Verve Pipe
The Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Food & Wine Festival runs every weekend February 29-April 26 and is included with park admission.