Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Food & Wine Festival Returns February 29-April 26

It’s festival time at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay! The park’s 6th annual Food & Wine Festival kicks off on February 29 and runs through April 26. Busch Gardens has announced their menus and concert lineup of this exciting yearly event.

What’s happening:

The Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Food & Wine Festival

Featuring dozens of new menu items, the 6th Annual Food & Wine festival runs every weekend February 29-April 26 and is included with park admission.

This year’s event will feature: Delicious food Wine Craft brews Specialty cocktails such as the Iron Gwazi Gimlet A fantastic line-up of world class musical acts



All-New Menu, All-New Flavors:

Busch Gardens’ new award-winning Executive Chef, Ernie Reyes brings a fresh approach to this popular event.

With 25 new food items in addition to fan-favorite dishes and over 80 wines, beers and cocktails to choose from, the Food & Wine Festival offers an endless variety of flavors to sip and savor!

Guests can tempt their taste buds with the following NEW items: Chef’s Corner cabin: featuring three signature dishes carefully crafted by the park’s head chefs: Arroz con pollo Pork belly taco with kimchi slaw Pork tenderloin with champagne watercress sauce Iconic Coaster Cocktails: Iron Gwazi Gimlet Falcon’s Fury Lemon Drop Tigris Tea Pick-A-Barrel tasting: create your own flight of liquors and wines from around the world



Click here to view the entire menu

Guests can purchase a 5, 8 or 12-item sampler lanyard to use at each festival cabin to explore sample-sized dishes and drink offerings with ease, starting at just $32.

Pass Members can purchase an exclusive 15-item sampler for the same price as a 12-item sampler and save 20%!

Concert Series:

The Food & Wine Festival line-up reflects musical genres of all tastes – from nostalgic bands to modern favorites.

Fans can book the ultimate festival experience with one of two exclusive VIP packages available for each act, including reserved concert seating and a 5-item Food & Wine Festival Sampler Lanyard.

New for 2020, upgrade to the ultimate concert-goer experience with Unlimited Food & Wine Festival VIP Seating which includes VIP seating for every concert of the 2020 Festival!

Concert Lineup:

February 28: Pass Member Exclusive Preview with “Eaglemania: The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band!” This exclusive event is available only for Pass Members to preview the all-new menu of sips and samples at the 6th Annual Food & Wine Festival. Visit buschgardenstampa.com



February 29: Collective Soul

March 1: The Commodores

March 7: Chase Bryant & Danielle Bradbery

Chase Bryant & Danielle Bradbery March 8: Rachel Platten

March 14: Ezra Ray Hart

March 15: THREE DOG NIGHT

March 21: LOCASH

March 22: Fitz & The Tantrums

March 28: Home Free

March 29: Taking Back Sunday

April 4: Third Eye Blind

April 5: KC & The Sunshine Band

April 11: 38 Special

April 12: Micah Tyler & Austin French

April 18: Lee Brice

April 19: Clint Black

April 25: El Gran Combo

April 26: Toad the Wet Sprocket & The Verve Pipe

