Disney Springs Valentine’s Day Dining Specials from The Edison and More

While visiting Magic Kingdom and Cinderella Castle seems like the ultimate way to celebrate Valentine’s Day, the truth is, there’s more than one place to enjoy romance at the Most Magical Place on Earth. Enjoy a fantastic evening with the one you love at Disney Springs.

What’s happening:

Romance is in the air at Disney Springs where a spectacular Valentine’s Day is guaranteed!

Celebrate at one of Patina Restaurant Group’s premiere dining destinations for an unforgettable night at: Maria & Enzo’s Enzo’s Hideaway The Edison at Disney Springs

Patina Restaurant Group’s Guests can feast on world class cuisine while reveling in unparalleled hospitality, stunning décor, and an intimate ambiance with their special someone.

Top off the evening with a visit to Vivoli il Gelato for a sweet end to a romantic night.

The Edison

Enjoy world-class entertainment and a live band while enjoying The Edison’s signature cuisine and craft cocktails. Menu items for Valentine’s Day include: “King Cut” Prime Rib with Jumbo Gulf Shrimp – Boneless 18 oz, au jus, horseradish cream sauce, popover for $52 DB “Clothesline Chocolate Covered Candied Bacon” – Maple, black pepper, fruit mostarda, dipped in chocolate. “ Be Mine” cocktail – strawberry gin, lime juice, strawberry lemongrass, watermelon juice, topped with Brut, and garnished with a strawberry in a champagne glass.



Maria & Enzo’s

Romance will take center stage at Maria & Enzo’s at Walt Disney World Carnevale

The traditional celebration famous in Venice and known as Mardi Gras outside of Italy, is a spectacle of glamorous costumes, culinary delicacies, and riotous celebration. Immerse yourself in Disney Springs experience which features live entertainment from 5 to 10 pm.

Soak in the breathtaking views of Lake Buena Vista while dining on imported Italian meats and cheeses, pastas, and more.

Finally, be sure to try specialty cocktails such as the “February Sunset”– Cointreau, simple syrup, ginger beer, blueberries, oranges, raspberries, and mint for $15.

Enzo’s Hideaway Tunnel Bar

Celebrate the occasion quietly tucked away in an intimate speakeasy atmosphere perfect for getting lost in each other.

This Valentine’s Day, enjoy: “ Stuffed Baked Maine lobster for 2” – 2 lb maine lobster, jumbo lump blue crab, toasted garlic, saffron aioli, wilted baby spinach, lumache pasta, lobster cream sauce for $42 Torta Setteveli – even layered Dark chocolate sponge cake layered with hazelnut mousse, milk chocolate, vanilla cream, and feuilletine chocolate crunch.



Vivoli il Gelato

One sip of Vivoli il Gelato’s seasonal drink and you'll be more than a little smitten!

“Love Potion” – v anilla gelato and Fanta Strawberry, topped with whipped cream and garnished with sprinkles and rock candy.

The “Love Potion” is served in a novelty “Be Mine” cup and is available for a limited time only in celebration of Valentine’s Day throughout the month of February.