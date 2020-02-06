El Capitan Theatre to Host Valentine’s Day Screenings of Disney’s Animated Classic “Lady and the Tramp”

This Valentine’s Day El Capitan Theatre will host special screenings of Disney’s animated classic, Lady and the Tramp. For the ultimate date night, fans can enhance their experience with a Sweetheart Dinner at Miceli’s in Hollywood before enjoying a screening of the beloved film.

What’s happening:

Hollywood’s legendary El Capitan Theatre Lady and the Tramp February 14-16, 2020.

February 14-16, 2020. This special engagement is exclusively at the El Capitan Theatre.

To add to the romantic fun, as El Capitan guests enter the theatre prior to the start of the 4:00pm & 7:00pm screenings they will be entertained by vocalist Josephine Beavers and the 19-piece Ed Vodicka Orchestra, as they perform jazz renditions of classic love songs.

El Capitan guests will also have the opportunity to attend Sweetheart Dinners at Miceli’s restaurant in Hollywood prior to the evening screening of this Disney masterpiece from February 14 to 16 by purchasing special Dinner Ticket Packages.

Lady and the Tramp Screenings at El Capitan:

Daily showtimes for Lady and the Tramp are Friday, February 14 thru Sunday, February 16 at: 10:00 am 1:00 pm 4:00 pm 7:00 pm

are Friday, February 14 thru Sunday, February 16 at: All showtimes feature reserved seating.

Tickets are on sale now, and available at:

The El Capitan Theatre box office (6838 Hollywood Blvd.)

Online at www.elcapitantickets.com

By calling 1-800-DISNEY6.

Special group rates for parties of 20 or more are available by calling 1-818-845-3110. Showtimes subject to change.

Disney’s Lady and the Tramp Sweetheart Dinners:

Guests can purchase tickets and enjoy a romantic Sweetheart Dinner prior to select screenings of Lady and the Tramp .

. Sweetheart Dinners are offered from February 14 to 16 at 5:00 pm (prior to the 7:00 pm screening)

Tickets are $50.00 per person

Advance reservations are required, to purchase these Sweetheart Dinners Packages please call 818-845-3110.

Packages include: Dinner at Miceli’s Restaurant VIP movie ticket including reserved seat VIP Popcorn and 20 oz. bottled drink

Guests park once and enjoy twice by checking in at the El Capitan Theatre prior to dinner, and then will be shuttled to and from The El Capitan Theatre. Dinners will include: Garden Salad Miceli’s Famous Dinner Rolls Choice of entree: Spaghetti with Meatballs and Marinara Sauce Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce Mini Cannoli Non-alcoholic hot and/or cold beverages

If Guests would like to add alcoholic beverage – they will do so on their own and will be billed at time of service. Package includes tax & gratuity.

All Guests will need to check-in for dinner between 4:45pm – 5:00pm.

