Hulu Drops Official Trailer for New Teen Series “Utopia Falls”

The official trailer for Utopia Falls is now streaming on YouTube. The new Hulu Original is a sci-fi hip-hop series that follows a group of teenagers as they learn the truths their elders have kept secret for years. Fans can stream the series exclusively on Hulu on February 14.

What’s happening:

Hulu has released a new trailer for their upcoming sci-fi, hip-hop series, Utopia Falls .

. Set in the not so distant future, the show follows a group of teens who discover a world of music and culture that’s been hidden from them.

Utopia Falls features a diverse cast of young multi-talented actors and singers and is set to premiere exclusively on Hulu on February 14.

About the series:

“Hundreds of years in the future, in the last living colony on earth, a city called New Babyl, twenty-four teenage candidates are chosen to take part in an annual musical competition known as The Exemplar. For all of them it's a chance to write their names in the history books, but for Aliyah, the independent and adventurous daughter to a city government official, it’s the beginning of an incredible adventure. Through the discovery of a mysterious archive, she is exposed to hip-hop, an ancient form of music culture, which will lead her to question everything she has ever known and change her world forever.”

The journey to unravel that mystery will play out over the course of the first season while our candidates prepare and participate in The Exemplar competition.

Channeling the rebellious spirit of Hip-hop, Aliyah and her friends face off against the government for the freedom of the people in a finale that will rock the very foundation of their society, changing all of their lives forever.

Utopia Falls is the first ever Sci-Fi Hip-hop television series and is from the creator/director of Find Me In Paris .

is the first ever Sci-Fi Hip-hop television series and is from the creator/director of . It is prestige television for a new generation of young audiences who are culturally diverse, socially and politically minded, and are motivated to see themselves and their issues represented on screen.

Cast:

Robyn Alomar ( Riot Girls )

) Akiel Julien ( American Gods )

) Robbie Graham-Kuntz ( Full Out )

) Phillip Lewitski ( Supernatural )

) Humberly Gonzalez ( Orphan Black )

) Devyn Nekoda ( Degrassi: The Next Generation )

) Mickeey Nguyen (Make It Pop)

Also joining the cast are:

Kate Drummond ( Wynonna Earp )

) Jeff Teravainen ( Dark Matter )

) Huse Madhavji ( Saving Hope )

) Dwain Murphy ( The Strain )

) Hip hop icon Snoop Dogg as the voice of the Archive.

Creative team:

Executive Produced by: Showrunner Joseph Mallozzi (Syfy’s Dark Matter, Stargate franchise) Creator/Director R.T. Thorne (NBC’s Blindspot , Hulu’s Find Me in Paris) Andrea Gorfolova Ashley Rite

Executive Music Produced by: Boi-1da ( Drake, Rihanna, Eminem, Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar)

Choreography by: Tanisha Scott (Cardi B, Rihanna, Sean Paul).

