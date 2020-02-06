Hulu Drops Official Trailer for New Teen Series “Utopia Falls”

The official trailer for Utopia Falls is now streaming on YouTube. The new Hulu Original is a sci-fi hip-hop series that follows a group of teenagers as they learn the truths their elders have kept secret for years. Fans can stream the series exclusively on Hulu on February 14.
What’s happening:
- Hulu has released a new trailer for their upcoming sci-fi, hip-hop series, Utopia Falls.
- Set in the not so distant future, the show follows a group of teens who discover a world of music and culture that’s been hidden from them.
- Utopia Falls features a diverse cast of young multi-talented actors and singers and is set to premiere exclusively on Hulu on February 14.
About the series:
- “Hundreds of years in the future, in the last living colony on earth, a city called New Babyl, twenty-four teenage candidates are chosen to take part in an annual musical competition known as The Exemplar. For all of them it's a chance to write their names in the history books, but for Aliyah, the independent and adventurous daughter to a city government official, it’s the beginning of an incredible adventure. Through the discovery of a mysterious archive, she is exposed to hip-hop, an ancient form of music culture, which will lead her to question everything she has ever known and change her world forever.”
- The journey to unravel that mystery will play out over the course of the first season while our candidates prepare and participate in The Exemplar competition.
- Channeling the rebellious spirit of Hip-hop, Aliyah and her friends face off against the government for the freedom of the people in a finale that will rock the very foundation of their society, changing all of their lives forever.
- Utopia Falls is the first ever Sci-Fi Hip-hop television series and is from the creator/director of Find Me In Paris.
- It is prestige television for a new generation of young audiences who are culturally diverse, socially and politically minded, and are motivated to see themselves and their issues represented on screen.
Cast:
- Robyn Alomar (Riot Girls)
- Akiel Julien (American Gods)
- Robbie Graham-Kuntz (Full Out)
- Phillip Lewitski (Supernatural)
- Humberly Gonzalez (Orphan Black)
- Devyn Nekoda (Degrassi: The Next Generation)
- Mickeey Nguyen (Make It Pop)
Also joining the cast are:
- Kate Drummond (Wynonna Earp)
- Jeff Teravainen (Dark Matter)
- Huse Madhavji (Saving Hope)
- Dwain Murphy (The Strain)
- Hip hop icon Snoop Dogg as the voice of the Archive.
Creative team:
- Executive Produced by:
- Showrunner Joseph Mallozzi (Syfy’s Dark Matter, Stargate franchise)
- Creator/Director R.T. Thorne (NBC’s Blindspot, Hulu’s Find Me in Paris)
- Andrea Gorfolova
- Ashley Rite
- Executive Music Produced by:
- Boi-1da (Drake, Rihanna, Eminem, Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar)
- Choreography by:
- Tanisha Scott (Cardi B, Rihanna, Sean Paul).