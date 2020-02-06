Universal Reveals More Panels and Experiences for Fan Event Peacock Live!

by | Feb 6, 2020 8:42 AM Pacific Time

NBC Universal has announced even more exciting panels and experiences coming to their first ever two-day fan event, Peacock Live! 

What’s happening:

  • NBCUniversal has announced a slate of new show panels, celebrity appearances and interactive activations at Peacock Live!
  • These new events join previously announced programming:
    • Preview screening of DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls World Tour before it hits theaters
    • The largest vehicle collection ever assembled from the Fast & Furious franchise
    • An archival exhibit with props and costumes from beloved films and shows
    • And much more
  • This first-ever two-day fan festival takes place March 28-29, 2020 on the legendary Universal Studios backlot.

 

  • In addition to 2-Day tickets currently available, fans can now purchase 1-Day General Admission adult tickets starting at $99 at www.PeacockLive.com.
  • Fans who purchase their tickets before Sunday, February 16 are eligible for pre-mailed custom credentials, offering an expedited arrival experience at the event.
  • Peacock Live! ticketholders will receive general admission entry to Universal Studios Hollywood, including exclusive after-hours park after dark access, offering a great value for the ultimate NBCUniversal insider weekend.
  • Peacock Live! guests will be among the first to experience the spectacular new ride inspired by Illumination’s The Secret Life of Pets.

Peacock Live! Panels

Saturday, March 28 (panel times TBA)

  • This Is Us – Join stars of NBC’s mega-hit drama including Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley and creator/executive producer Dan Fogelman for a look inside the award-winning show. The panel will be moderated by Access Hollywood co-host Kit Hoover.

  • Saved by the Bell – Get an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming Peacock reboot of the beloved sitcom, followed by a discussion with stars/executive producers Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley and showrunner/executive producer Tracey Wigfield.

Good Girls

Good Girls

  • Good Girls – Stars of the popular NBC comedy-infused drama Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman, along with series creator/executive producer Jenna Bans and executive producer Bill Krebs, discuss what to expect as they head into the rest of season 3.
  • Universal Parks & Resorts Global Preview – Peacock Live! guests will get an exclusive first-look at the exciting new experiences coming to the Universal Parks & Resorts theme parks around the world.

  • Halloween Horror Nights – Get insight from the global teams behind the world’s most successful Halloween event, and how they collaborate with filmmakers to bring iconic horror films to life as interactive, dimensional haunted houses and mazes.

Sunday, March 29 (panel times TBA)

  • 2020 Tokyo Olympics – NBC Olympics primetime host Mike Tirico leads a conversation with Olympic icons Mary Lou Retton, Jackie Joyner-Kersee and Rowdy Gaines, all of whom were medalists at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. Plus, fans can get a preview of athletes to watch in Tokyo this summer.

  • The Making of a Theme Park Attraction – How does a global blockbuster film franchise like Jurassic World become a mega-hit theme park thrill ride? Guests will have a chance to hear first-hand from the creative minds at Universal theme parks around the globe responsible for bringing favorite films from the silver screen to groundbreaking, next-generation thrill rides.

Talent Appearances

 

  • A Little Late with Lilly Singh – A meet and greet opportunity with the host of NBC’s newest late-night talk show and social media sensation Lilly Singh.

  • American Ninja Warrior – Hosts Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Zuri Hall of the hit NBC competition show will be on hand to provide color commentary on Peacock Live! guests who compete on the full-sized obstacles seen on the show. Plus, get tips and tricks and take a photo with some of the all-time top Ninjas.

  • The Biggest Loser – Show host Bob Harper and trainers Steve Cook and Erica Lugo from the revamped USA version of the original hit series will lead special fitness and wellness activities.

  • Days of our Lives – Join the iconic stars of NBC’s record-breaking daytime drama for a special meet and greet opportunity, complete with a cast lunch.

  • Ellen’s Game of Games – Television personality tWitch hosts the fan-favorite Hot Hands, the high-pressure, fast-paced final game from Ellen DeGeneres’ hit NBC primetime show.

  • Jay Leno’s Garage – Legendary comedian and Tonight Show host Jay Leno takes a tour of the largest vehicle collection ever assembled from the blockbuster Fast & Furious saga and will interview Dennis McCarthy, Picture Car Coordinator for the franchise, for his popular CNBC primetime series Jay Leno’s Garage.

  • La Reina del Sur – International superstar Kate del Castillo, from Telemundo’s most successful series ever, joins fans for an engaging conversation, plus meet and greet.

  • World of Dance – Emmy winner and judge of NBC’s dance competition series Derek Hough will teach fans his best moves in an instructive dance class, and answer questions during an insightful fan Q&A.  

The Amber Ruffin Show

The Amber Ruffin Show

  • Plus, additional talent appearances throughout the weekend include TODAY weather anchor and co-host of the 3rd Hour of TODAY Al Roker, Late Night with Seth Meyers writer and comedian Amber Ruffin and more.

*Please note, schedule and appearances are subject to change.

About Peacock Live!

  • Peacock Live! is a first-ever fan festival showcasing the best of NBCUniversal’s past, present and future.
  • Taking place March 28-29, 2020 on the legendary Universal Studios backlot, Peacock Live! will give fans insider access to the latest and greatest film, television, sports, lifestyle and theme park experiences only from NBCUniversal.  
 
 
