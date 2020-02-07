Hulu Announces “High Fidelity” Record Store Takeover to Benefit Music Education

by | Feb 7, 2020 10:59 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Hulu’s new original series High Fidelity is coming soon to a record store near you. The streamer has announced a three-day takeover of several U.S. record stores in honor of the launch of the series. Events kick off on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

What’s happening:

  • Hulu has announced multi-city record store takeovers in homage to the launch of their new series, High Fidelity.
  • The three-day takeovers will begin on February 13, 2020, in record stores located in:
    • New York City
    • Los Angeles
    • Atlanta
    • Chicago
    • Denver
    • San Francisco
    • Seattle
  • To raise awareness for music education, Hulu has partnered with music education nonprofit, Little Kids Rock and will donate 50% of all gross sales made in stores over the course of the three-day takeover period to the music education nonprofit.
  • By visiting one of the below-participating record stores in their area, shoppers will have the unique opportunity to immerse themselves into the world of series High Fidelity.
  • Each record store takeover location will have custom branding, interactive experiences, and giveaways for fans.

Record Store Locations

New York City:

  • Rough Trade
  • 64 N 9th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249
  • Official Social: @RoughTradeNYC

 Los Angeles:

  • Amoeba
  • 6400 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
  • Official Social: @AmoebaMusic

Denver

Atlanta:

  • Criminal Records 
  • 1154 Euclid Ave NE A, Atlanta, GA 30307
  • Official Social: @CriminalRecords

Chicago:

  • Reckless Records
  • 1379 N Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
  • Official Social: @RecklessRecords

San Francisco:

  • Amoeba Records
  • 1855 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117
  • Official Social: @AmoebaSF

Seattle:

  • Sonic Boom
  • 2209 NW Market St, Seattle, WA 98107
  • Official Social: @SonicBoomNation

What they’re saying:

  • Zoë Kravitz, star and executive producer of High Fidelity: “In celebration of our premiere, High Fidelity is proud to help raise awareness and funding for music education in public schools. For me, music has always been more than a hobby, but a necessary part of my life. I was lucky enough to have grown up with the privilege of having access to instruments, music teachers and great records, but I know for many that is not the case. I am honored to have the opportunity to contribute to Little Kids Rock’s commitment in empowering future generations of music lovers and makers.”
  • Janice Polizzotto, Chief Development Office, Little Kids Rock: "We are so thankful to be partnering with Hulu and for their support in bringing highly inclusive, culturally relevant music education to kids across the country. High Fidelity is about the power of music, which is perfectly aligned with what we strive to bring to over 500,000 kids every day."

About the series:

  • “A departure from Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel and beloved 2000 film, Hulu’s High Fidelity centers on Rob Brooks (Zoë Kravitz), a female record store owner in the rapidly gentrified neighborhood of Crown Heights, Brooklyn who revisits past relationships through music and pop culture, while trying to get over her one true love.”
  • All 10 episodes of the series launch Friday, February 14, only on Hulu.

About Little Kids Rock:

  • Little Kids Rock transforms lives by restoring, expanding, and innovating music education in our schools.
  • Their network of thousands of K-12 teachers across 45 states leads a national movement that brings innovative and inclusive music education to students.
 
 
Send this to a friend