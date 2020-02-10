Laughing Place to Present Dizney Coast to Coast “House of Mouse Headlines” for Season 7

Since 1999, LaughingPlace.com has been bringing Disney fans together. In that spirit, the site is excited to be collaborating with the “Ultimate Disney Fan Podcast” — Dizney Coast to Coast. Today, Laughing Place and Dizney Coast to Coast host Jeff DePaoli announced a partnership for the show’s seventh season.

Starting with the February 9th broadcast, Dizney Coast to Coast’s “House of Mouse Headlines” episodes highlighting the biggest Disney news of the week will be presented by LaughingPlace.com. Featuring headlines from Laughing Place as well as commentary from DePaoli, these news-filled shows will continue to be released every Sunday throughout the season.

Meanwhile, Dizney Coast to Coast’s flagship show will maintain its long-held Wednesday release schedule. Each of these episodes finds DePaoli discussing various Disney topics with guests from across the fandom as well as interviews with Disney Legends and other celebrities. Past guests of the program include Don Hahn, Bill Farmer, Floyd Norman, Bob Gurr, Byron Howard, and many more. The Season 7 opener featured an exclusive interview with Daniel Ross who provides the vocal performance of Donald Duck for Disney Junior.

"I couldn't be happier about collaborating with Laughing Place for the news segment of Dizney Coast to Coast,” said host Jeff DePaoli. “I've been a big fan of Laughing Place for a long time and have great respect for the integrity and originality they bring to their work.” As for the Wednesday episodes, DePaoli added, “I'm looking very forward to sharing more exclusive interviews with the DCTC audience and bringing back other favorite segments along with some new ones. I can't believe that DCTC is now its seventh season with hundreds of episodes behind me. I'm extremely proud of this podcast and strive to plus it every season."

“I’ve been an avid listener of Dizney Coast to Coast and the House of Mouse Headlines for several years now,” said Kyle Burbank, Editorial Director for LaughingPlace.com. “Having worked with Jeff in the past, when the opportunity to grow that partnership and add in some small part to the production of the news episodes arose, it was really a no-brainer for me and the rest of the LP team.”

Episodes of Dizney Coast to Coast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other popular platforms. Fans can also support the show on Patreon. For more information about Dizney Coast to Coast, visit DisneyCoasttoCoast.com as well as @DizneyCTC on Twitter and Instagram.