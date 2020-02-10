New Comic Series “The Marvels” Coming This May

by | Feb 10, 2020 1:47 PM Pacific Time

Marvel has announced a new comic series, The Marvels. Writer Kurt Busiek is back, with the biggest, wildest, most sprawling series ever to hit the Marvel Universe, telling stories that span the decades and range from cosmic adventure to intense human drama, from the street-level to the cosmic, starring literally anyone from Marvel’s very first heroes to the superstars of tomorrow.

  • The Marvels will be the most sprawling series ever to hit the Marvel Universe where any characters can show up for adventures that can and will take them anywhere.
  • With the entire Marvel Universe at its disposal, this expansive series will feature everyone from the Marvel Universe’s first heroes to its latest superstars.
  • This first issue includes an invasion from orbit, a picnic in Prospect Park, super hero sightseeing in Manhattan, the All-Winners Squad in 1947, Reed Richards during his time in military intelligence, cosmic beings beyond space and time— and that’s only for starters.
  • In addition to Busiek, this new series comes from artists Yildiray Cinar and Alex Ross.
  • The Marvels will hit stores in May.

What they’re saying:

  • Writer Kurt Busiek: “The whole idea of The Marvels is to be able to use the whole Marvel Universe — not just all the characters in it, but all the history of it. The sweeping scope of the whole thing. Big stuff can happen in the Marvel Universe, but we usually see it confined largely to the Avengers in Avengers, to the FF in Fantastic Four, and so on. The Marvels is intended as a freewheeling book that can go anywhere, do anything, use anyone. It’s a smorgasbord of Marvel heroes and history. It’s not a team. It’s a concept, or a universe, depending on how you look at it. The Marvels features the marvels — all the many and varied characters of the Marvel Universe. The heroes, the villains, the oddities — all of it. There’ll be popular characters of today, there’ll be obscure characters from long ago — heck, there’ll be story threads that take place in the past, or possibly the future. We’re not limited to just the present. And there’ll be new characters, too, from the street-level to the cosmic. There are three new marvels in the first issue, although a couple of them are only seen for a panel or so. But we’ll get back to them. I’d say “the sky’s the limit,” except in the Marvel Universe, there’s a lot going on beyond that sky. And it’s all open to us.”
 
 
Send this to a friend