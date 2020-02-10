New Comic Series “The Marvels” Coming This May

Marvel has announced a new comic series, The Marvels. Writer Kurt Busiek is back, with the biggest, wildest, most sprawling series ever to hit the Marvel Universe, telling stories that span the decades and range from cosmic adventure to intense human drama, from the street-level to the cosmic, starring literally anyone from Marvel’s very first heroes to the superstars of tomorrow.

The Marvels will be the most sprawling series ever to hit the Marvel Universe where any characters can show up for adventures that can and will take them anywhere.

This first issue includes an invasion from orbit, a picnic in Prospect Park, super hero sightseeing in Manhattan, the All-Winners Squad in 1947, Reed Richards during his time in military intelligence, cosmic beings beyond space and time— and that’s only for starters.

In addition to Busiek, this new series comes from artists Yildiray Cinar and Alex Ross.

The Marvels will hit stores in May.

