“Thor: Love and Thunder” Brings On Writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Academy Award Winner Taika Waititi is jumping back to the helm of Thor: Love and Thunder and bringing with him the writer/director of Netflix’s Someone Great, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson according to Variety.
What’s Happening:
- Winner of Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit at last night’s Oscars, Director Taika Waititi is back to working on the fourth installment of the Thor series, Thor: Love and Thunder, after his third installment Thor: Ragnarok was the most successful of the Thor series thus far.
- Specifics regarding the film are still unclear, but Waititi announced last summer that Natalie Portman would be back as “Lady Thor.” The hiring of Jennifer Kaytin Robinson as a writer for the film could coincide with this particular character as well.
- Robinson previously worked in television, creating, directing, and writing shows for MTV and then moving on to films like Someone Great on Netflix where she wrote and directed. That film stars Gina Rodriguez and Brittany Snow in a story where a woman who is Dumped by her long-term boyfriend recruits her two best friends for one last outrageous adventure in New York City before she moves to San Francisco for her dream job.
- Along with the return of Natalie Portman, and this news that Waititi will be collaborating with Robinson, we also know that Chris Hemsworth will be returning to the titular role, and Christian Bale has also been in talks for a role we don’t know much about at this time.
- At this time, Marvel had no comment on the hiring of Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.
- Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to begin production later this year and has a release date set for November 5th, 2021.
- Until then, our thirst for superheroes can be quenched with Black Widow on May 1st, and The Eternals on November 6th of this year.