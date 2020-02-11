Disney and Drybar Partner for Home Release of “Frozen 2” With Special In-Store Offerings

Disney has announced a partnership with Drybar to celebrate the home releases of Disney’s Frozen 2. For a limited time Frozen fans dreaming of having their hair braided like Elsa and Anna can get the royal treatment at select Drybar locations around the United States.
What’s happening:
- In celebration of the in-home release of Frozen 2, Disney has partnered with Drybar for an unprecedented collaboration, offering an exciting lineup of nationwide fan festivities.
- Today through the end of February, fans can visit Drybar shops nationwide where they will be screening Frozen 2 and offering Elsa-and Anna-inspired hairstyles to mark the beloved film’s arrival on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.
- Additionally, on February 25, Disney will be taking over seven Drybar stores across the country treating Frozen 2 fans to both a complimentary blowout and custom hairstyle — either Elsa’s famous single-side braid or Anna’s half-up, half-down double braid.
- Space is limited and registration begins online at thedrybar.com on Tuesday, February 11 at 9 am local time.
Takeover stores include:
- Los Angeles, California – Beverly Hills
- New York City, New York – Upper East Side
- Chicago, Illinois – Lincoln Park
- Miami, Florida – Brickell City Centre
- Atlanta, Georgia – Buckhead
- Phoenix, Arizona – Phoenix
- Dallas, Texas – Grapevine
- Customers of all ages will be able to opt for the queen’s signature braid or her spirited sister’s new ‘do, leaving the salon strikingly styled for whatever magical journey lies ahead.
- To learn more, visit www.thedrybar.com.