Disney and Drybar Partner for Home Release of “Frozen 2” With Special In-Store Offerings

Disney has announced a partnership with Drybar to celebrate the home releases of Disney’s Frozen 2. For a limited time Frozen fans dreaming of having their hair braided like Elsa and Anna can get the royal treatment at select Drybar locations around the United States.

and offering Elsa-and Anna-inspired hairstyles to mark the beloved Additionally, on February 25, Disney will be taking over seven Drybar stores across the country treating Frozen 2 fans to both a complimentary blowout and custom hairstyle — either Elsa’s famous single-side braid or Anna’s half-up, half-down double braid.

Space is limited and registration begins online at thedrybar.com

Takeover stores include: