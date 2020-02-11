Disney’s “Aladdin” on Broadway Welcomes New Principal Cast Members

by | Feb 11, 2020 10:54 AM Pacific Time

Disney’s Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical, has announced new principal cast members ahead of the company’s sixth anniversary.

  • Ainsley Melham, star of the original Australian production of Aladdin, will return to the title role on Broadway in March. The exact date will be announced in the near future.
  • Melham previously played the role on Broadway in 2019.
  • Rodney Ingram will rejoin the Broadway company to play the role starting Monday, February 17  until Melham’s return.
  • Clinton Greenspan the current Aladdin, will play his final performance on Sunday, February 16.
  • Marina Pires will make her Broadway debut as Jasmine.
  • Pires will cover Jasmine Tuesday, March 24 through Sunday, May 31 and a permanent Jasmine replacement will be announced at a later date.
  • Arielle Jacobs, the current Jasmine, will play her final performance on Sunday, March 22.
  • Melham, Ingram and Pires join the Broadway company that also stars Michael James Scott (Something Rotten!; The Book of Mormon; Tarzan) as Genie, and Tony Award nominee Jonathan Freeman (Mary Poppins, The Producers, She Loves Me) as Jafar, bringing to the stage the role he indelibly created in the animated film.
  • The show also features Brian Gonzales, Mike Longo and Brad Weinstock as Aladdin’s sidekicks Babkak, Kassim and Omar, JC Montgomery as Sultan and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago.
  • Juwan Crawley, Dennis Stowe and Deonté L. Warren stand by for several principals.
  • As previously announced, Michael James Scott will return as Genie on Friday, February 28.
  • Juwan Crawley, and Deonté L. Warren will cover the role once current Genie Major Attaway departs on Sunday, February 16.

  • Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 14 New Amsterdam Theatre house records.
  • Worldwide it has welcomed more than 10 million people, grossed over $1 billion and its global footprint encompasses Tokyo, Germany, and on tour across North America.
  • For more information, you can check out the show’s official website.
 
 
Comments

