Disney’s “Aladdin” on Broadway Welcomes New Principal Cast Members

Disney’s Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical, has announced new principal cast members ahead of the company’s sixth anniversary.

Ainsley Melham, star of the original Australian production of Aladdin , will return to the title role on Broadway in March. The exact date will be announced in the near future.

Melham previously played the role on Broadway in 2019.

Rodney Ingram will rejoin the Broadway company to play the role starting Monday, February 17 until Melham’s return.

Clinton Greenspan the current Aladdin, will play his final performance on Sunday, February 16.

Marina Pires will make her Broadway debut as Jasmine.

Pires will cover Jasmine Tuesday, March 24 through Sunday, May 31 and a permanent Jasmine replacement will be announced at a later date.

Arielle Jacobs, the current Jasmine, will play her final performance on Sunday, March 22.

Melham, Ingram and Pires join the Broadway company that also stars Michael James Scott ( Something Rotten! ; The Book of Mormon ; Tarzan ) as Genie, and Tony Award nominee Jonathan Freeman ( Mary Poppins , The Producers , She Loves Me ) as Jafar, bringing to the stage the role he indelibly created in the animated film.

The show also features Brian Gonzales, Mike Longo and Brad Weinstock as Aladdin's sidekicks Babkak, Kassim and Omar, JC Montgomery as Sultan and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago.

Juwan Crawley, Dennis Stowe and Deonté L. Warren stand by for several principals.

As previously announced, Michael James Scott will return as Genie

Juwan Crawley, and Deonté L. Warren will cover the role once current Genie Major Attaway departs on Sunday, February 16.