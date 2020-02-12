Lauren Graham to Star in Disney+ Original Series “The Mighty Ducks”

Disney+ has announced that Laruen Graham has been cast as the lead in their upcoming 10-episode original series, The Mighty Ducks. The show is inspired by the 90s film franchise and will feature Graham as the mother of 12-year-old Evan, played by Brady Noon.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s happening:

Lauren Graham has been cast in the lead role in the new Disney+ The Mighty Ducks .

. Graham will star as Alex, and Brady Noon is set to portray her son, Evan.

Based on the ‘90s hit franchise, the 10-episode original series

Graham is also a co-executive producer on the series.

About the series:

“In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan (Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports.”

The Mighty Ducks is produced by ABC Signature Studios, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Meet Lauren Graham:

Lauren Graham is an award-winning actress, producer, and author, widely known for her work on the critically acclaimed television shows Parenthood and Gilmore Girls .

and . For her performance as Lorelai Gilmore on Gilmore Girls , Graham was nominated for a Golden Globe Award, two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series, and two Television Critics Association Awards for Individual Achievement in both Drama and Comedy.

, Graham was nominated for a Golden Globe Award, two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series, and two Television Critics Association Awards for Individual Achievement in both Drama and Comedy. Graham also appeared on all six seasons of NBC’s Parenthood as Sarah Braverman and she reprised her beloved Lorelai Gilmore role in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life on Netflix in 2016.

as Sarah Braverman and she reprised her beloved Lorelai Gilmore role in on Netflix in 2016. She most recently appeared in the acclaimed HBO comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm and voiced the character Oxana Hauntley in the Disney Junior animated series Vampirina .

and voiced the character Oxana Hauntley in the Disney Junior animated series . She can currently be seen in the new hit NBC drama series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist , which premiered in January. Other feature film credits include: Max Flash of Genius Evan Almighty Because I Said So Bad Santa Nightwatch One True Thing

, which premiered in January. Other feature film credits include: Graham’s debut novel, Someday, Someday, Maybe quickly became a bestseller in 2013 and was adapted as a television series.

Meet Brady Noon:

Noon recently starred in Good Boys , which opened #1 at the box office in August and had the biggest opening for an original comedy in 2019.

, which opened #1 at the box office in August and had the biggest opening for an original comedy in 2019. Noon got his acting start alternating the role of Tommy Darmody on four seasons of Boardwalk Empire with his twin brother, Conner.

with his twin brother, Conner. He will next be seen in the comedy Marry Me opposite Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson.

Creative team:

Steve Brill, the original creator, writer and executive producer of all three films, is back as co-creator and executive producer of the new series.

Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa ( The King of Queens, 13 Going On 30 ), are co-creators and will serve as showrunners.

), are co-creators and will serve as showrunners. James Griffiths and Michael Spiller will serve as executive producers with Griffiths directing.

Lauren Graham is co-executive producer.

George Heller and Brad Petrigala of Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jordan Kerner also serve as non-writing executive producers.