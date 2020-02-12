Lauren Graham to Star in Disney+ Original Series “The Mighty Ducks”

by | Feb 12, 2020 1:31 PM Pacific Time

Disney+ has announced that Laruen Graham has been cast as the lead in their upcoming 10-episode original series, The Mighty Ducks. The show is inspired by the 90s film franchise and will feature Graham as the mother of 12-year-old Evan, played by Brady Noon.

What’s happening:

  • Lauren Graham has been cast in the lead role in the new Disney+ series The Mighty Ducks.  
  • Graham will star as Alex, and Brady Noon is set to portray her son, Evan.  
  • Based on the ‘90s hit franchise, the 10-episode original series begins production this month in Vancouver and will premiere later this year on the streaming service.  
  • Graham is also a co-executive producer on the series.

About the series:

  • “In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan (Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports.”
  • The Mighty Ducks is produced by ABC Signature Studios, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Meet Lauren Graham:

  • Lauren Graham is an award-winning actress, producer, and author, widely known for her work on the critically acclaimed television shows Parenthood and Gilmore Girls.  
  • For her performance as Lorelai Gilmore on Gilmore Girls, Graham was nominated for a Golden Globe Award, two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series, and two Television Critics Association Awards for Individual Achievement in both Drama and Comedy.  
  • Graham also appeared on all six seasons of NBC’s Parenthood as Sarah Braverman and she reprised her beloved Lorelai Gilmore role in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life on Netflix in 2016.
  • She most recently appeared in the acclaimed HBO comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm and voiced the character Oxana Hauntley in the Disney Junior animated series Vampirina.  
  • She can currently be seen in the new hit NBC drama series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, which premiered in January. Other feature film credits include:
    • Max
    • Flash of Genius
    • Evan Almighty
    • Because I Said So
    • Bad Santa
    • Nightwatch
    • One True Thing
  • Graham’s debut novel, Someday, Someday, Maybe quickly became a bestseller in 2013 and was adapted as a television series.  

Meet Brady Noon:

  • Noon recently starred in Good Boys, which opened #1 at the box office in August and had the biggest opening for an original comedy in 2019.  
  • Noon got his acting start alternating the role of Tommy Darmody on four seasons of Boardwalk Empire with his twin brother, Conner.  
  • He will next be seen in the comedy Marry Me opposite Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson.  

Creative team:

  • Steve Brill, the original creator, writer and executive producer of all three films, is back as co-creator and executive producer of the new series.  
  • Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa (The King of Queens, 13 Going On 30), are co-creators and will serve as showrunners.  
  • James Griffiths and Michael Spiller will serve as executive producers with Griffiths directing.  
  • Lauren Graham is co-executive producer.
  • George Heller and Brad Petrigala of Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jordan Kerner also serve as non-writing executive producers.
