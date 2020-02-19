Downtown Disney Restaurants Offer Delicious Menu Items and Special Promotions In Advance of Food and Wine Festival at Disney California Adventure

The upcoming Food and Wine Festival coming to Disney California Adventure isn’t the only place to get delicious food at the Disneyland Resort. Several restaurants are getting in on the foodie fun just before the event begins with several delicious offerings to satisfy your palate.

What’s Happening:

Catal, Uva Bar & Cafe, and Tortilla Jo’s are all offering numerous delicious menu items in advance of the Food and Wine Festival

Guests can check out the February Burger of the Month and Beer Pairing at Uva Bar & Café and feast their eyes on the February Burger of the Month, the “Holy Mole Burger.” This mouth-watering burger is made with Angus beef marinated in spice and citrus flavors, house-made mole sauce, Asadero cheese, fiesta slaw, avocado aioli, tortilla strips, and served with garlic fries, all for just $20. Guests can quench their thirst after each bite and pair their burger with the Estrella Jalisco/Golden Road Mango Michelada, a unique spin on the classic michelada flavor with an authentic LA twist ($18).

Guests can celebrate the best cocktail holiday of the year, National Margarita Day, on Saturday, February 22, inside Tortilla Jo’s. Guests are invited to sip on a Jo’s Casa Margarita made with Tortilla Jo’s 100% blue agave tequila and Jo’s margarita mix, blended or on the rocks, for only $10.

Catal Restaurant is gearing up for the 2020 Food & Wine Festival with its own exclusive tapas menu to complement the occasion. From February 28 through April 21 only, guests can indulge in smoked salmon crostini made with whipped ricotta and basil pesto, burrata and prosciutto drizzled with balsamic gastrique, and hand shucked oysters served with champagne and black pepper mignonette. These specialty tapas are available daily from 3 to 5 p.m. for $8 each.

