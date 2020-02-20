D23 To Host Sip and Stroll Event During Disney California Adventure Food and Wine Festival

Though it may be considered early spring, it’s always the Season of the Vine during the Disney California Adventure Food and Wine Festival where D23, The official Disney fan club, will be hosting another Sip & Stroll event for Gold members.

What’s Happening:

D23 Members will enjoy a private reception at the Sonoma Terrace, where they will hear from Chef Jimmy Weita, Chef de Cuisine of the Festival, and get to taste a few of his favorite items while sipping a celebratory beverage.

Members will learn the team’s culinary inspiration and how they cook food that thrills guests throughout the park, and the discussion will end with a Q&A.

Guests will then have the opportunity to stroll along the festival corridor with their fellow members, equipped with a Food & Wine Festival $20 Gift Card to taste the culinary delights of California’s bounty.

In the afternoon, members will experience an all-new D23-exclusive— a hands-on cookie decorating lesson from the Disneyland Resort pastry team, featuring Pastry Chef Christina Orejel, where she will lead you through several techniques. Back at Sonoma Terrace, members will then be presented with an exclusive 2020 D23 Sip and Stroll apron as a special gift, turning them into honorary apprentice chefs ready to stretch their culinary creativity.

The event will take place on Thursday, March 12 OR Wednesday, March 18, beginning at either 1:30 p.m. OR 3:00 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 12, 2020, at 1:30 P.M. The event begins promptly at 1:30 p.m. PST at the Sonoma Terrace at Golden Vine Winery, located inside Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, CA. Check-in will begin at 1:15 p.m. PST. The Festival Overview and Tasting of Chef Favorites will last until approximately 2:30 p.m. You will then be able to enjoy the festival on your own from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Cookie Decorating with Resort Pastry Chef will take place from 4:30 p.m. until approximately 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 12, 2020, at 3:00 P.M. The event begins promptly at 3 p.m. PST at the Sonoma Terrace at Golden Vine Winery, located inside Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, CA. Check-in will begin at 2:45 p.m. PST. The Festival Overview and Tasting of Chef Favorites will last until approximately 4 p.m. You will then be able to enjoy the festival on your own from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Cookie Decorating with Resort Pastry Chef will take place from 6 p.m. until approximately 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. The event begins promptly at 1:30 p.m. PST at the Sonoma Terrace at Golden Vine Winery, located inside Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, CA. Check-in will begin at 1:15 p.m. PST. The Festival Overview and Tasting of Chef Favorites will last until approximately 2:30 p.m. You will then be able to enjoy the festival on your own from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Cookie Decorating with Resort Pastry Chef will take place from 4:30 p.m. until approximately 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. The event begins promptly at 3:00 p.m. PST at the Sonoma Terrace at Golden Vine Winery, located inside Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, CA. Check-in will begin at 2:45 p.m. PST. The Festival Overview and Tasting of Chef Favorites will last until approximately 4 p.m. You will then be able to enjoy the festival on your own from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Cookie Decorating with Resort Pastry Chef will take place from 6 p.m. until approximately 7 p.m.

This event is open to D23 Gold Members Only and will take place on Thursday March 12th, and Wednesday March 18th.