Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash to Open Next Month at Universal Studios Hollywood

by | Feb 20, 2020 10:52 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Universal Studios hollywood has announced that the new Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash attraction will open on March 27.

  • Virtual Line technology will also be a part of the experience, designed to help guests maximize their leisure time at the theme park.
  • Guests can access Virtual Line via the official Universal Studios Hollywood app, available for free in the App Store and on Google Play or they can visit the Virtual Line kiosk located in the New York City subway station, situated adjacent to the ride.
  • Both provide guests with options to experience the ride based on the next available times and will be available to guests within the theme park as needed.
  • Virtual Line complements the ride’s non-traditional queue which invites guests to explore the area at their leisure and freely roam the ride’s corridors—reminiscent of Katie’s NYC apartment building—explore dachshund Buddy’s apartment, Snowball owner Molly’s living room as well as Max and Duke’s apartment, until they reach the ride’s boarding station.
  • The new attraction was announced by Universal Studios back in April of last year.
  • Adoption day is the ultimate rite of passage for every domesticated animal and the inspiration for this all-new immersive experience as guests assume the roles of stray puppies on the ultimate quest to find their forever homes.
  • The innovative ride will blend live, dimensional and animated characters with hyper-realistic media and projection mapping to fully immerse guests in a bustling New York City landscape.  
  • Seated within ride vehicles that resemble cardboard boxes – reminiscent of where Katie first finds her beloved Max as a puppy – guests will travel along a track towards the Pet Adoption event and the ultimate happy ending: forever homes.
  • The state-of-the-art ride will employ a series of technological firsts that combine sophisticated facial recognition with enhanced gesture tracking, which helps to identify each guest as a unique stray puppy for the duration of the ride.  
  • Every time guests experience “The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!” they will likely see themselves characterized as a different stray puppy, creating a uniquely new experience with each ride.
  • “The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!” will be located next to the popular “Despicable Me Minion Mayhem” and “Super Silly Fun Land” attractions and will open in 2020.
  • Last month, we learned the voice talent behind the lovable furry stars of Illumination’s hit animated films will reprise their roles in Universal Studios Hollywood’s lively new ride.
  • The film’s talent and their alter egos include:
    • Patton Oswalt as Max
    • Kevin Hart as Snowball
    • Eric Stonestreet as Duke
    • Jenny Slate as Gidget
    • Tiffany Haddish as Daisy
    • Lake Bell as Chloe
    • Dana Carvey as Pops
    • Steve Coogan as Ozone
    • Chris Renaud as Norman
    • Hannibal Buress as Buddy
    • Bobby Moynihan as Mel
    • Jessica DiCicco as Princess
    • Tara Strong as Pickles
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend