Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash to Open Next Month at Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios hollywood has announced that the new Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash attraction will open on March 27. Virtual Line technology will also be a part of the experience, designed to help guests maximize their leisure time at the theme park.

Guests can access Virtual Line via the official Universal Studios Hollywood app, available for free in the App Store and on Google Play or they can visit the Virtual Line kiosk located in the New York City subway station, situated adjacent to the ride.

Both provide guests with options to experience the ride based on the next available times and will be available to guests within the theme park as needed.

Virtual Line complements the ride’s non-traditional queue which invites guests to explore the area at their leisure and freely roam the ride’s corridors—reminiscent of Katie’s NYC apartment building—explore dachshund Buddy’s apartment, Snowball owner Molly’s living room as well as Max and Duke’s apartment, until they reach the ride’s boarding station.

The new attraction was announced by Universal Studios

Adoption day is the ultimate rite of passage for every domesticated animal and the inspiration for this all-new immersive experience as guests assume the roles of stray puppies on the ultimate quest to find their forever homes.

The innovative ride will blend live, dimensional and animated characters with hyper-realistic media and projection mapping to fully immerse guests in a bustling New York City landscape.

Seated within ride vehicles that resemble cardboard boxes – reminiscent of where Katie first finds her beloved Max as a puppy – guests will travel along a track towards the Pet Adoption event and the ultimate happy ending: forever homes.

The state-of-the-art ride will employ a series of technological firsts that combine sophisticated facial recognition with enhanced gesture tracking, which helps to identify each guest as a unique stray puppy for the duration of the ride.

Every time guests experience “The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!” they will likely see themselves characterized as a different stray puppy, creating a uniquely new experience with each ride.

“The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!” will be located next to the popular “Despicable Me Minion Mayhem” and “Super Silly Fun Land” attractions and will open in 2020.



The film’s talent and their alter egos include: Patton Oswalt as Max Kevin Hart as Snowball Eric Stonestreet as Duke Jenny Slate as Gidget Tiffany Haddish as Daisy Lake Bell as Chloe Dana Carvey as Pops Steve Coogan as Ozone Chris Renaud as Norman Hannibal Buress as Buddy Bobby Moynihan as Mel Jessica DiCicco as Princess Tara Strong as Pickles

