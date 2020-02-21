Disney Legend Floyd Norman to Appear at 2020 TCM Classic Film Festival for “The Sword in the Stone” Screening

The Turner Classic Movies Classic Film Festival returns to Hollywood this spring from April 16-19, 2020. The event will feature special appearances by celebrated animators, actors, and film critics, as well as producers, writers, and more. Among the special guests are animator and Disney Legend, Floyd Norman whose work can be seen in Sleeping Beauty, The Sword in the Stone, and The Jungle Book to name a few.

What's happening:

TCM has announced the special guest and film lineup for their 2020 Classic Film Festival.

The event will be held April 16-19, 2020 with screenings hosted at several iconic theaters in downtown Los Angeles.

Tickets for the multi-day event are on sale now Spotlight $2449 Essential $999 Classic $749 Palace $ 349

Tickets include everything from a limited number of screenings up to attendance at the opening evening Gala.

Special Guests

Audiences will have the chance to enjoy panels and presentations with some of the most celebrated names in the film industry. Highlighted guests include:

Festival Films

The 2020 TCM Classic Film Festival will cover a wide range of programming themes, including the central theme Grand Illusions: Fantastic Worlds on Film. Included in this year's program are two films from the Fox Studio and one Disney animated classic.

That Night In Rio (1941)

Don Ameche stars in a dual role as a night club entertainer who impersonates a wealthy baron, causing a series of mishaps involving the entertainer’s girlfriend (Carmen Miranda) and the businessman’s wife (Alice Faye).

The Hustler (1961)

Paul Newman stars as “Fast” Eddie Felson, a self-destructive pool shark rising up the ranks of local pool halls in a bid to face off against legendary pool player Minnesota Fats (Jackie Gleason), while also involved in a complicated romance with an alcoholic woman (Piper Laurie).

The Sword in the Stone (1963)

The story of young King Arthur’s rise to prominence with the aid of the mystical wizard Merlin and his owl Archimedes.

About TCM Classic Film Festival: