Disney Channel Picks Up Fifth Season of Comedy Series “Bunk’d”

Disney Channel has picked up a fifth season of their popular comedy, Bunk’d. The new season will start production this fall and with the main cast returning for more wacky adventures.

What’s happening:

, will soon be back for a fifth season full of more adventures at Maine’s rustic Camp Kikiwaka. Erin Dunlap ( Andi Mack, Jessie ), who joined the series as executive producer in season four, will return as sole showrunner for season five.

), who joined the series as executive producer in season four, will return as sole showrunner for season five. Former executive producer Phil Baker ( Good Luck, Charlie, Andi Mack ), who teamed with Dunlap on the series’ highly rated fourth season, will focus on development and other projects for the channel.

), who teamed with Dunlap on the series’ highly rated fourth season, will focus on development and other projects for the channel. Production will begin in fall 2020.

What they’re saying:

Kory Lunsford, vice president, Current Series, Disney Channels Worldwide: “Bunk’d has long been a strong ratings driver for Disney Channel, with funny, relatable characters and storylines that continue to resonate with kids everywhere. We’re very excited to embark on a fifth season with Erin and the talented young cast as they head off for another summer at Camp Kikiwaka. We also look forward to continuing our relationship with Phil, who brought us the blockbuster series Good Luck, Charlie, as he works on developing new and exciting projects.”

The series stars:

Miranda May as cheerful camp owner Lou

Mallory James Mahoney (Disney Channel’s Adventures in Babysitting )

) Raphael Alejandro (ABC’s Once Upon a Time )

) Will Buie Jr. ( Gifted )

) Shelby Simmons ( Andi Mack )

) Israel Johnson (Schooled)

Creative team: