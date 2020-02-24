Disney+ “Love, Simon” Spinoff Series Moves to Hulu, Sets June Launch

Last summer, we learned that Disney was planning a spinoff series based on the hit 20th Century Fox film Love, Simon, for Disney+. Now, it appears the plans have changed a bit and the new series, titled Love, Victor, will be heading to Hulu instead of Disney+, according to Deadline.

The new 30-minute comedy series has also been set for a June launch on Hulu.

The series will reportedly depict alcohol use, parents’ marital issues and sexual exploration, making it a better fit for Hulu as opposed to the more conservative Disney+.

Production recently wrapped on the 10-episode first season of Love, Victor and Hulu has already commissioned a writers’ room to start working on a potential second season.

More on Love, Victor:

The new original series, based on the hit film from 20th Century Fox, follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation.

When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.

The series comes from Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who wrote the movie as well.

Aptaker and Berger wrote and executive produce the new series.

Joining them as executive producers will be Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner, Pouya Shahbazian, Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Adam Fishbach, and Wyck Godfrey.

Amy York Rubin directs the first episode of the series while her creative partner, Pilar Boehm, co-executive produces.

The Cast: