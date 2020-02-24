Disney+ “Love, Simon” Spinoff Series Moves to Hulu, Sets June Launch

by | Feb 24, 2020 1:51 PM Pacific Time

Last summer, we learned that Disney was planning a spinoff series based on the hit 20th Century Fox film Love, Simon, for Disney+. Now, it appears the plans have changed a bit and the new series, titled Love, Victor, will be heading to Hulu instead of Disney+, according to Deadline.

  • The new 30-minute comedy series has also been set for a June launch on Hulu.
  • The series will reportedly depict alcohol use, parents’ marital issues and sexual exploration, making it a better fit for Hulu as opposed to the more conservative Disney+.
  • Production recently wrapped on the 10-episode first season of Love, Victor and Hulu has already commissioned a writers’ room to start working on a potential second season.

More on Love, Victor:

  • The new original series, based on the hit film from 20th Century Fox, follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation.
  • When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.
  • The series comes from Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who wrote the movie as well.
  • Aptaker and Berger wrote and executive produce the new series.
  • Joining them as executive producers will be Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner, Pouya Shahbazian, Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Adam Fishbach, and Wyck Godfrey.
  • Amy York Rubin directs the first episode of the series while her creative partner, Pilar Boehm, co-executive produces.

The Cast:

  • Ana Ortiz (Ugly Betty) as Isabel: Victor’s smart and warm mother who loves her husband and her family, but is under a lot of pressure as they move their family across the country.
  • Nick Robinson (Love, Simon) as Narrator: Star of the film will produce and narrate the series.
  • James Martinez (Army Wives) as Armando: Victor’s regular blue collar “guy’s guy” father who loves his family deeply and works hard for his family
  • Isabella Ferreira (Orange is the New Black) as Pilar: Victor’s sullen younger sister in the throws of teenage angst
  • Mateo Fernandez as Adrian: Victor’s adorable, good-natured little brother
  • Bebe Wood (The Real O’Neals) as Lake: Mia’s quirky and social media-obsessed best friend, Lake
  • George Sear (Will) as Benji: Victor’s confident and charming classmate
  • Anthony Turpel (9-1-1) as Felix: Victor’s lanky, awkward new neighbor
  • Mason Gooding (The Good Doctor) as Andrew: Creekwood’s cocky and popular basketball-loving jock
 
 
