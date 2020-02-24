Hulu to Begin Streaming Academy Awards Sensation “Parasite” in April

This year’s Academy Award winning film Parasite will soon be appearing on a device near you thanks to a deal struck between Neon and Hulu, and will be exclusively presented on the streaming service on April 8th.

What’s Happening:

, from NEON, will be available on Hulu beginning Wednesday, April 8. Parasite made waves this awards season with both critics and audiences alike. Visionary director Bong Joon Ho took home four Oscar wins including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film. Additional accolades include the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film, the SAG Award for Best Ensemble Cast and the Palme D’or, which is the top prize at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

made waves this awards season with both critics and audiences alike. Visionary director Bong Joon Ho took home four Oscar wins including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film. Additional accolades include the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film, the SAG Award for Best Ensemble Cast and the Palme D’or, which is the top prize at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Bong Joon Ho brings his singular mastery home to Korea in this pitch-black modern fairytale:

Meet the Park Family: the picture of aspirational wealth. And the Kim Family, rich in street smarts but not much else. Be it chance or fate, these two houses are brought together and the Kims sense a golden opportunity. Masterminded by college-aged Ki-woo, the Kim children expediently install themselves as tutor and art therapist, to the Parks. Soon, a symbiotic relationship forms between the two families. The Kims provide “indispensable” luxury services while the Parks obliviously bankroll their entire household. When a parasitic interloper threatens the Kims’ newfound comfort, a savage, underhanded battle for dominance breaks out, threatening to destroy the fragile ecosystem between the Kims and the Parks. By turns darkly hilarious and heart-wrenching, Parasite showcases a modern master at the top of his game.

showcases a modern master at the top of his game. Hulu’s streaming rights to Parasite come under a multiyear deal Hulu made with Neon in 2017, under which all of the distributor’s films and content become available to stream exclusively on Hulu following their theatrical release.

Earlier this month, Parasite took home four Academy Awards, including one for Best Picture. Below is director Bong Joon Ho and the producers of Parasite accepting their award.