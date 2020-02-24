“Star Wars: The High Republic” Revealed As Publishing Program That Will Feature Multiple Authors and Publishers, Over Several Years

Earlier tonight, several minds behind Project Luminous and The High Republic took the center rotunda stage at the Walt Disney Studios Lot in Burbank, CA on a panel moderated by Bobby Moynihan (who has apparently only seen The Phantom Menace) to release more details about the much anticipated project.

to release more details about the much anticipated project. Disney Publishing Worldwide has announced the launch of an all new publishing-led Star Wars storytelling initiative, Star Wars: The High Republic , previously called “Project Luminous.” The publishing program will feature interconnected stories told across multiple publishers. This epic saga will take place 200 years prior to the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace in an all new time period. Newly revealed publishers Abrams, becker&mayer!, DK, Insight Editions, Titan Publishing, and Viz Media join previously announced Disney Lucasfilm Press, Marvel Comics, Del Rey, and IDW Publishing.

will feature stories from high-profile, fan-favorite authors Claudia Gray, Charles Soule, Justina Ireland, Daniel José Older, and Cavan Scott. The first books and comics are set to debut at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim in August 2020, and select titles are available now for pre-order. The titles announced tonight were: Star Wars: The High Republic: Into the Dark by Claudia Gray centers around a padawan and features a captain inspired by Matthew McConaghey Star Wars: The High Republic: A Test of Courage by Justina Ireland will feature the youngest jedi, a 16 year old, in a middle-grade book. Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures by Daniel José Older Star Wars: The High Republic by Cavan Scott Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi by Charles Soule, on sale Aug. 25th, 2020, will feature a force-sensitve wookiee

What They’re Saying: Tonya Agurto, senior vice president, Disney Publishing Worldwide: “As an all new publishing-led program to extend the Star Wars universe, Star Wars: The High Republic is an important initiative for Disney Publishing Worldwide. The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm are renowned for creative excellence and we are excited to develop entirely new stories with unique characters and worlds while staying true to the Star Wars universe.”

“As an all new publishing-led program to extend the Star Wars universe, Star Wars: The High Republic is an important initiative for Disney Publishing Worldwide. The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm are renowned for creative excellence and we are excited to develop entirely new stories with unique characters and worlds while staying true to the Star Wars universe.” Lucasfilm Press Creative Director Michael Siglain: “ Star Wars: The High Republic will allow creators to imagine entirely original stories in a new corner of the galaxy. Our incredible team of authors worked together alongside the Lucasfilm Story Group and Publishing teams to help craft a completely new era for the franchise that begins with Publishing.”

