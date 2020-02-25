Bob Chapek Named CEO of The Walt Disney Company Effective Immediately, Bob Iger Assumes Executive Chairman Role Through 2021

The Walt Disney Company Board of Directors announced today that Bob Chapek has been named Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company.

Previously, Chapek has served as Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products since the segment’s creation in 2018 and was Chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts since 2015.

Now-former CEO Bob Iger will assume the role of Executive Chairman and will “direct the Company’s creative endeavors.”

The company however did state during a call today

He will continue in this role as part of the transitional process until the end of his contract (December 31st, 2021).

In Chapek’s new role as CEO, he will directly oversee all of the Company’s business segments and corporate functions.

Chapek will report to Iger, and the Board of Directors and will be appointed to the Board at a later date.

A new head of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products will be named also at a future time.

