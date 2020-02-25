EPCOT’s Spaceship Earth to Close for Refurbishment on May 26th

At last year’s D23 Expo, it was announced that the iconic Spaceship Earth would be undergoing a significant refurbishment as part of EPCOT’s transformation. Today, the Disney Parks Blog revealed that the attraction would close this May to begin work on that reimagining.

What’s Happening:

Spaceship Earth will close for refurbishment beginning May 26th.

When it reopens, the attraction will put a focus on the story of humanity.

While some of the ride’s most well-known and beloved scenes will remain, they will be “blended with brand-new scenes to tell a story about our human experience.”

Throughout the updated attraction, guests will “hear new narration and see how light plays a central role in our shared human journey, coming to life in dynamic ways in a celebration of the magic that’s possible when we all come together.”

At this time, it’s unclear when the next iteration of Spaceship Earth will debut.

As mentioned, the refurbishment of Spaceship Earth

Other efforts in the works include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Play! Pavilion Festival Center much more

Additionally, the updated park will feature four neighborhoods: World Celebration (home of Spaceship Earth and the Festival Center) World Discovery (formerly Future World East) World Nature (formerly Future World West) World Showcase

Be sure to take your final journey on this edition of the grand and miraculous attraction before it closes on May 26th.