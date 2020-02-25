EPCOT’s Spaceship Earth to Close for Refurbishment on May 26th

At last year’s D23 Expo, it was announced that the iconic Spaceship Earth would be undergoing a significant refurbishment as part of EPCOT’s transformation. Today, the Disney Parks Blog revealed that the attraction would close this May to begin work on that reimagining.
What’s Happening:
- Spaceship Earth will close for refurbishment beginning May 26th.
- When it reopens, the attraction will put a focus on the story of humanity.
- While some of the ride’s most well-known and beloved scenes will remain, they will be “blended with brand-new scenes to tell a story about our human experience.”
- Throughout the updated attraction, guests will “hear new narration and see how light plays a central role in our shared human journey, coming to life in dynamic ways in a celebration of the magic that’s possible when we all come together.”
- At this time, it’s unclear when the next iteration of Spaceship Earth will debut.
- As mentioned, the refurbishment of Spaceship Earth is just one of several projects underway as EPCOT evolves.
- Other efforts in the works include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, a new Play! Pavilion and Festival Center, and much more.
- Additionally, the updated park will feature four neighborhoods:
- World Celebration (home of Spaceship Earth and the Festival Center)
- World Discovery (formerly Future World East)
- World Nature (formerly Future World West)
- World Showcase
- Be sure to take your final journey on this edition of the grand and miraculous attraction before it closes on May 26th.