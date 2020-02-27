Disneyland Cast Members Get Sneak Preview of “Magic Happens” Parade

by | Feb 27, 2020 2:57 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Calling all dreamers! Or, in this instance, Dream Makers! Time to let your mind run free! Cast Members from the Disneyland Resort got a sneak preview of the much-anticipated “Magic Happens” parade at Disneyland Park.

What’s Happening:

  • Disneyland Resort cast members were invited to an exclusive viewing of the new parade “Magic Happens,” coming to the park on Feb. 28. More than 8,000 cast members gathered down Main Street, U.S.A after park closing cheer on their fellow cast members performing the highly anticipated “Magic Happens” parade, as they enjoyed complimentary snacks and fun photo opportunities.
  • This preview is just one of many exciting opportunities for our 32,000 cast members at the Disneyland Resort. From summer canoe races around the Rivers of America to first looks at the resort’s newest entertainment and attractions, cast members are at the forefront of the magic happening within the parks.
  • This new daytime parade celebrates beloved characters and movie magic that Disney fans of all ages will love.
  • Mickey Mouse and friends will lead a series of colorful and dazzlings floats along Main Street U.S.A. set to an energetic musical score. The parade will also feature an original song co-composed by Todrick Hall.
  • Some floats to look forward to include:
  • Frozen 2 – Anna and Elsa explore the mysteries of an enchanted forest protected by Nokk, the mystical water spirit, as their friends Kristoff, Sven and Olaf tag along.
  • Moana – On her voyager canoe, Moana journeys forth on the crest of a towering wave, inspired by beautiful koa wood carvings and inset with dazzling, animated glimpses into the magic the ocean holds. Joining Moana on her journey is legendary demigod, Maui, making his Disneyland Resort debut on his own magical island, along with Moana’s adorable pet pig, Pua.
  • Magic Happens premieres at Disneyland Park on February 28th.

What They’re Saying:

  • Delaney Kunkle, Tomorrowland Food and Beverage Cast Member: “I can’t believe that I get to work for a company where you get the opportunity to see a parade before everybody else. I’ve been watching the concept art and following the social media, now to be here to see it is a dream come true.”
  • Ryan Williamson, Professional Intern: “One thing that is so cool about Disneyland Resort is they have a cast member first culture, that’s why we’re able to see such amazing things, such as ‘Magic Happens.”

 

