Disney Confirms “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” Original Series Coming to Disney+

by | Feb 27, 2020 9:47 AM Pacific Time

Fans anxious to spend more time with The Proud Family are about to have their wishes come true. Disney+ has announced that a new animated show, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is currently in production for the streaming service.

What’s happening:

  • Disney+ has ordered the long-anticipated revival of the groundbreaking animated seriesThe Proud Family.
  • 18 years after its Disney Channel premiere, the show is still beloved for its characters, stories and multilayered humor and for its messages about inclusion and cultural diversity in a smart, modern way.
  • The new animated family sitcom The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is currently in production at Disney Television Animation with creator/executive producer Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar, who led the original series, at the helm.

  • The duo will reunite with Calvin Brown, Jr. who is co-executive producer and story editor.

About The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder:

  • Picking up the story of its central character Penny Proud, the new series will also include her madcap family:
    • Parents Oscar and Trudy
    • Twin siblings BeBe and CeCe
    • Grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!)
  • Of course, it would not be "The Proud Family" without Penny's loyal crew Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer, among others.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder cast:

  • Reprising their voice roles are:
    • Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud
    • Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud
    • Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud
    • Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama
    • Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones
    • Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer
    • Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez
    • Cedric the Entertainer will also return as Uncle Bobby Proud

What they’re saying:

  • Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar: "In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell. It's the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can't wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us."
  • Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+: “The show’s humor and relatable stories are as relevant with audiences today as ever. Our audiences have loved rediscovering their favorite episodes of The Proud Family, and we’re excited Bruce, Ralph, Calvin, and the returning cast are creating new stories for their new home on Disney+.”
  • Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide: "The genius of the original The Proud Family series was that, under the guise of a family comedy, it provided a brilliant social commentary on our life and times. With this new series, Bruce and Ralph will once again challenge everyone to think differently about the world we share."

Watch it now:

  • Can’t wait for more from the Prouds? All previous seasons of The Proud Family are currently available on Disney+.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Send this to a friend