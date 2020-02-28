“Playdate with Destiny,” A Simpsons Short Film Premieres in Front of Disney and Pixar’s “Onward”

Earlier tonight on Instagram, the official account for the Simpsons posted that we should look out for a new animated short starring the youngest member of the family, Maggie Simpson, that will be in front of the upcoming Pixar release, Onward.

What’s Happening:

Last March, the Walt Disney Company acquired 20th Century Fox and with it, they acquired the long-running television series, The Simpsons.

Playdate With Destiny is the first time a short film based on The Simpsons has been presented in front of a Disney or Pixar feature film.

Playdate With Destiny is the first time a short film based on The Simpsons has been presented in front of a Disney or Pixar feature film. This is the third time since Coco that a Pixar film has debuted without a Pixar short film in front of the main feature. Coco debuted with Olaf's Frozen Adventure based on the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Frozen, in front of it, Toy Story 4 had no short in front of it and Onward will now have a Simpsons based short, Playdate with Destiny.

It could be argued that with the amount of short films from Pixar's SparkShorts and Short Circuit on Disney+, Playdate with Destiny is a nice substitute.

However, this isn't the first time any member of the Simpson family has been on the big screen, as almost 13 years ago, The Simpsons Movie hit theaters around the world in 2007 as we watched Homer and co. nearly destroy Springfield and we see the entire town placed under a glass dome.

Onward and Playdate with Destiny hit theaters March 6th, 2020.