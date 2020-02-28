“Playdate with Destiny,” A Simpsons Short Film Premieres in Front of Disney and Pixar’s “Onward”

by | Feb 28, 2020 9:42 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Earlier tonight on Instagram, the official account for the Simpsons posted that we should look out for a new animated short starring the youngest member of the family, Maggie Simpson, that will be in front of the upcoming Pixar release, Onward.

What’s Happening:

  • Earlier tonight, The official account for The Simpsons on instagram posted the above image with the caption, “Maggie Simpson is speechless… Playdate with Destiny, a new Simpsons short film before Disney & Pixar’s Onward Exclusively in theaters!”
  • Last March, the Walt Disney Company acquired 20th Century Fox and with it, they acquired the long-running television series, The Simpsons.
  • Playdate With Destiny is the first time a short film based on The Simpsons has been presented in front of a Disney or Pixar feature film.
  • This is the third time since Coco that a Pixar film has debuted without a Pixar short film in front of the main feature. Coco debuted with Olaf’s Frozen Adventure based on the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Frozen, in front of it, Toy Story 4 had no short in front of it and Onward will now have a Simpsons based short, Playdate with Destiny.
  • It could be argued that with the amount of short films from Pixar’s SparkShorts and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Short Circuit that have debuted on Disney+, the need for one in front of a theatrical release isn’t immediate, making Playdate with Destiny a nice substitute.
  • However, this isn’t the first time any member of the Simpson family has been on the big screen, as almost 13 years ago, The Simpsons Movie hit theaters around the world in 2007 as we watched Homer and co. nearly destroy Springfield and we see the entire town placed under a glass dome.
  • Onward and Playdate with Destiny hit theaters March 6th, 2020.

Laughing Place recommends Alamo Drafthouse Cinema for the best film, food, and drink - all in one seat.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend