Props from Marvel’s “The Defenders” and “The Punisher” to be Auctioned by Prop Store

Marvel and Prop Store have announced a Marvel Television Auction featuring original costumes, props and set decoration from Marvel’s hit Netflix series The Punisher, The Defenders, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. Over 500 lots will be offered in this live auction, taking place in June 2020 at Prop Store’s auction facility in Los Angeles County, California.

Fans can bid on items via telephone or online here here

Some of the items that will be up for auction include: Colleen Wing’s Stunt Katana and Sheath Jessica Jones’ First Leather Jacket Costume Luke Cage’s Defenders Costume Matt Murdock’s Red Daredevil Cowl

Registration is now open, along with a registration giveaway in which fans can enter to win a New York Bulletin Newspaper featuring Daredevil in his black costume (from Marvel’s Daredevil) or an original Frank Castle Full Costume (from Marvel’s The Punisher). What they’re saying: Chuck Costas, VP of Business Development & Operations for Prop Store: “Just as Marvel’s The Defenders brought the worlds of Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist together for the first time in one milestone series, this 3rd Marvel Television Live Auction allows us to offer fans a selection of authentic props, costumes and set decoration pieces from all of Marvel’s “Street Level Heroes” in one big event. For the first time ever, we’ll be offering items from Marvel’s The Punisher and Marvel’s The Defenders as well as a selection of items from Marvel’s Daredevil , Marvel’s Jessica Jones , Marvel’s Luke Cage and Marvel’s Iron Fist that should excite Marvel fans. This is one auction you don’t want to miss!”

