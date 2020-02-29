Marvel Shares Details, Cover Art for “The Rise of Ultraman” Comic Series

During Marvel’s “Next Big Thing” panel at C2E2 today, Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski unveiled story details and cover art for Marvel’s upcoming series “The Rise of Ultraman.”

“The Rise of Ultraman” will be written by Kyle Higgins and Mat Groom with art by Francesco Manna.

Marvel Comics and Tsuburaya Productions announced their collaboration to produce all-new stories based on the classic Ultraman series at the end of last year.

The story will of course center on the pop culture icon, Ultraman.

The Ultraman franchise debuted in the 1960s and the stories have been depicted on both the page and the screen.

Marvel Comics will now be able to add to this iconic character’s legacy.

“Ultraman #1” will hit stores later this year.

