Photos – Mickey Shorts Theater and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Merchandise Cart Coming Along

We are just a few short days away from the opening of Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and construction on the new attraction is coming along nicely. In addition to the new attraction, the Mickey Shorts Theater will also be opening on the same day with a brand new exclusive short for guests to enjoy.

We stopped by to take a look at how everything was coming along with the new theater.

As you can see in the photos above, a marquee that reads “Mickey Shorts Theater” has been added to the theater as well as a sign promoting the new exclusive short, “Vacation Fun.”

In addition to the work on the theater, a merchandise cart is now visible just between Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway and the Mickey Shorts Theater.

Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway and the Mickey Shorts Theater open on Wednesday, March 4 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

More on Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway:

Soon, you’ll be able to experience your own amazing journey full of surprises in Mickey’s wild cartoon universe at Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction. During each adventure, you’ll enter the new Mickey Mouse cartoon short “Perfect Picnic” for a one-of-a-kind adventure where anything can happen.

When guests are at Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, they’’ll see posters of the existing award-winning shorts that might have previously premiered at the Chinese Theatre – all created specifically for the attraction by Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Television Animation.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is the first ever ride in Disney Parks history to feature Mickey Mouse and will bring guests into its story using incredible technology developed for the ride that’s been described as, “two and a half D.”

