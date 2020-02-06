FastPass+ Now Available for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

We’re less than a month away from the opening of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and now you can book your first ride. FastPass+ service is now available for the new attraction.
- Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is the third Tier 1 attraction in Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ FastPass+ options, joining Slinky Dog Dash and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.
- At Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the park’s Chinese Theatre serves as the magic portal through which you can actually step into a colorful cartoon world where anything can happen. On this zany, one-of-kind adventure, guests can expect the unexpected as they ride through the NEW Mickey Mouse cartoon “Perfect Picnic.”
- Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is the first ever ride in Disney Parks history to feature Mickey Mouse and will bring guests into its story using incredible technology developed for the ride that’s been described as, “two and a half D.”
- Disney has been sharing original posters that will be part of the experience at Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Before stepping into an amazing cartoon world, guests will see posters of existing award-winning Mickey shorts that might have previously premiered at the Chinese Theatre, all created specifically for the attraction by Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Television Animation.
- Walt Disney World president Josh D’Amaro recently shared on his Instagram a small peek (thinly veiled by his own excitement) of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.
- Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway will open on March 4 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and in 2022 at Disneyland Park.
FastPass+ Options at Disney’s Hollywood Studios:
- Tier 1 Attractions:
- Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
- Slinky Dog Dash
- Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway
- Tier 2 Attractions:
- Alien Swirling Saucers
- Beauty and the Beast-Live on Stage
- Disney Junior Dance Party!
- Fantasmic!
- For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration
- Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!
- Muppet*Vision 3D
- Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith
- Star Tours – The Adventures Continue
- Toy Story Mania!
- The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror
- Voyage of The Little Mermaid
