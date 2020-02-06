FastPass+ Now Available for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

We’re less than a month away from the opening of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and now you can book your first ride. FastPass+ service is now available for the new attraction.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is the third Tier 1 attraction in Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ FastPass+ options, joining Slinky Dog Dash

At Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the park’s Chinese Theatre serves as the magic portal through which you can actually step into a colorful cartoon world where anything can happen. On this zany, one-of-kind adventure, guests can expect the unexpected as they ride through the NEW Mickey Mouse cartoon “Perfect Picnic.”

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is the first ever ride in Disney Parks history to feature Mickey Mouse and will bring guests into its story using incredible technology developed for the ride that’s been described as, “two and a half D.”

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway will open on March 4 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and in 2022 at Disneyland

FastPass+ Options at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: