“Mumbai Madness” Poster for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Queue Unveiled

We’re getting closer and closer to the opening of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Park and the Disney Parks Blog has released the latest poster guests will see in the queue before experiencing the new attraction.
- The new “Mumbai Madness” poster features a look at a determined Mickey driving a jolly elephant for what should be a routine trip. However, as you can see in the short below, the trip turns out to be anything by routine.
- It had previously been announced that new, original posters will be part of the experience at Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Before stepping into an amazing cartoon world, guests will see posters of existing award-winning Mickey shorts that might have previously premiered at the Chinese Theatre, all created specifically for the attraction by Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Television Animation.
- At Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the park’s Chinese Theatre (or the El Capitoon Theater when the attraction opens at Disneyland Park) serves as the magic portal through which you can actually step into a colorful cartoon world where anything can happen. Why? Because here, mouse rules apply! On this zany, one-of-kind adventure, guests can expect the unexpected as they ride through the NEW Mickey Mouse cartoon “Perfect Picnic”!
- More exclusive poster art is anticipated to be revealed in the coming weeks as we inch closer and closer to the opening of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World.
- Last month, stars from Disney Channel’s Zombies 2 gave viewers a sneak preview of the attraction and below we have posted the original short, “Split Decision” to give an idea of the animated lunacy we can look forward to when Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway opens on March 4, 2020, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and later at Disneyland park in 2022.
