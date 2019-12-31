Disney Releases First Mickey Mouse Poster from the Runaway Railway Queue

Disney Parks Blog unveiled a poster during the New Year’s Eve fireworks live stream that will be featured in the upcoming attraction Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. The lobby of the Chinese Theater will be adorned with posters from some of the recent Mickey Mouse shorts series. This is the first poster revealed in advance of the attraction’s opening.

What’s Happening

The lobby of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will feature new posters from the shorts that inspired the attraction.

will feature new posters from the shorts that inspired the attraction. The first poster revealed is from Wish Upon a Coin , a 2015 short now playing on Disney+

, a 2015 short now playing on The short featured the song “I’m Wishing” from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and characters from the first animated feature made cameos in it.

and characters from the first animated feature made cameos in it. Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway opens March 4th, 2020, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

More Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Content