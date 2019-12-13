Stars of Disney Channel’s “Zombies 2” Take Us on Sneak Peek of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim from Disney Channel's "Zombies" got a tour of Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway from Imagineer Charita Carter, who reveals a fun fact about the first ride based on Mickey Mouse.
What’s Happening:
- During the Disney Channel holiday special, “Disney Channel Holiday Party @ Walt Disney World,” viewers got a first look at Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway rolling into Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida on March 4, 2020, and coming to Disneyland Park in California in 2022.
- In the video, Disney Imagineer Charita Carter joins Meg Donnelly and Milo Manehim in the first scene of the new attraction, “Runnamuck Park.” She also shares a stunning piece of trivia, which may be familiar to those who attended “Destination D: Celebrating Mickey Mouse” at Walt Disney World in 2018; The tri-tone whistle used to record the engine whistle of the ride vehicles in Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is the exact same whistle that was used to record the ship’s whistle in 1928’s Steamboat Willie, Mickey Mouse’s first theatrically released short, as well as the first cartoon to ever have a synchronized soundtrack.
- This will be the first Disney ride-through attraction featuring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse that will draw guests inside a Mickey cartoon for a fun-filled adventure where “Mouse rules apply” and anything can happen. Check out the first-look video, hosted by Disney Channel’s “ZOMBIES 2” stars Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning