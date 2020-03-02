First Full Trailer for Disney’s “Artemis Fowl” Released

After a delay to its release date, Disney’s film adaptation of the beloved Artemis Fowl book series is finally set to hit theaters this year. Today, we got our first full look at the upcoming new movie when Disney released the first trailer for Artemis Fowl.

Artemis Fowl is adapted from the book by Eoin Colder and follows a 12-year-old genius who is the descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds as he finds himself in a battle of strength and cunning against a powerful, hidden race of fairies who may be behind his father’s disappearance.

The new film is directed by Kenneth Branagh, who previously helmed Cinderella for the studio and also directed the first Thor film for Marvel.

Branagh and Judy Hofflund are producing with Angus More Gordon and Matthew Jenkins serving as executive producers.

Conor McPherson and Hamish McColl wrote the screenplay.

Disney’s Artemis Fowl is set to be released on May 29, 2020.

