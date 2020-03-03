Her Universe, Karen Hallion Announce Collaboration for Star Wars Themed Pin Series

Her Universe has partnered with artist and illustrator Karen Hallion for a four pin series featuring iconic women from the Star Wars universe. These pins will be available at Disney Parks starting on March 8th.
What’s happening:
- Artist Karen Hallion has announced a new collaboration with Her Universe for a series of Star Wars themed pins that will debut at Disney Parks.
- The collection arrives just in time for International Women’s Day on March 8th. Pin collectors and Star Wars fans will be able to shop the new series that features:
- Ahsoka Tano
- Princess Leia
- Rey
- Padme Amidala
- In her Instagram post, Hallion says, “Can finally announce that I partnered with the amazing Ashley Eckstein and designed these Her Universe pins that will be release on March 8th and for sale in the Disney Parks! This was an absolute dream come true, I’m still pinching myself that it’s real.”
