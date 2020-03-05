Character Line-Up, Entertainment Schedule and More Revealed for Disneyland After Dark: Pixar Nite

Tonight, Disney California Adventure will celebrate the stories of Pixar during Disneyland After Dark: Pixar Nite. Ahead of that, we’re learning more about what characters guests attending the event will get to meet, what the entertainment line-up for the evenings will be, and more.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland After Dark: Pixar Nite will be held on March 5th from 8 p.m. until 12 a.m.
- As part of the festivities, guests can experience specialty character meet and greets, photo ops, entertainment, and more.
- Take a look at what the night has in store:
Disneyland After Dark: Pixar Nite Character Greetings
Buena Vista Street
- Merida
- Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse
Cars Land
- Lightning McQueen, Mater, Cruz, Red
Grizzly Peak
- Russell, Carl, Dug
Pacific Wharf
- Flik, Atta
- Remy, Emile
Paradise Gardens Park
- Miguel
Pixar Pier
- Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Bo Peep, Bullseye
- Nemo, Dory, Marlin
- Ian, Barley, Guinevere
- Joy, Sadness
Photo Ops
Buena Vista Street
- Geri’s Game
Grizzly Peak
- UP!
- Pizza Planet Truck
Hollywood Land
- For the Birds
- Wall-E and Eve
Pacific Wharf
- Toy Story Toons: Hawaiian Vacation
Paradise Gardens Park
- Soul
Entertainment Schedule
- Colors of Pixar Fountain Show: 8:45 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10:15 p.m., 11:00 p.m., 11:55 p.m.
- Pixar Shorts Festival: 8:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. (Hollywood Land)
- Cars Land Rocks: 8:30 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
- Monsters Inc. Dance Party 8:30 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. (Hollywood Land)
- Incredibles Party Zone: 8:30 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. (Paradise Gardens Park)
- Edna’s Fashion Review: 9:00 p.m., 10:30 p.m. (Paradise Gardens Park)