Character Line-Up, Entertainment Schedule and More Revealed for Disneyland After Dark: Pixar Nite

Tonight, Disney California Adventure will celebrate the stories of Pixar during Disneyland After Dark: Pixar Nite. Ahead of that, we’re learning more about what characters guests attending the event will get to meet, what the entertainment line-up for the evenings will be, and more.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland After Dark: Pixar Nite will be held on March 5th from 8 p.m. until 12 a.m.

As part of the festivities, guests can experience specialty character meet and greets, photo ops, entertainment, and more.

Take a look at what the night has in store:

Disneyland After Dark: Pixar Nite Character Greetings

Buena Vista Street

Merida

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse

Cars Land

Lightning McQueen, Mater, Cruz, Red

Grizzly Peak

Russell, Carl, Dug

Pacific Wharf

Flik, Atta

Remy, Emile

Paradise Gardens Park

Miguel

Pixar Pier

Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Bo Peep, Bullseye

Nemo, Dory, Marlin

Ian, Barley, Guinevere

Joy, Sadness

Photo Ops

Buena Vista Street

Geri’s Game

Grizzly Peak

UP!

Pizza Planet Truck

Hollywood Land

For the Birds

Wall-E and Eve

Pacific Wharf

Toy Story Toons: Hawaiian Vacation

Paradise Gardens Park

Soul

Entertainment Schedule

Colors of Pixar Fountain Show: 8:45 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10:15 p.m., 11:00 p.m., 11:55 p.m.

8:45 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10:15 p.m., 11:00 p.m., 11:55 p.m. Pixar Shorts Festival: 8:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. (Hollywood Land)

8:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. (Hollywood Land) Cars Land Rocks: 8:30 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

8:30 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. Monsters Inc. Dance Party 8:30 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. (Hollywood Land)

8:30 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. (Hollywood Land) Incredibles Party Zone : 8:30 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. (Paradise Gardens Park)

: 8:30 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. (Paradise Gardens Park) Edna’s Fashion Review: 9:00 p.m., 10:30 p.m. (Paradise Gardens Park)