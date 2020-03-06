Disney Parks YouTube Releases New Disney Vacation Club – Disney Files On Demand Videos

by | Mar 6, 2020 10:03 AM Pacific Time

What’s happening:

Reflecting on 25 Years of The Lion King

Producer Don Hahn discussed the origins of the beloved animated film, The Lion King, which was turned into a Broadway play, a theme park favorite and now a photo-realistic movie.

John Stamos

Actor John Stamos shares the origins of his Disney fandom and his gratitude for Walt Disney Imagineers.

Kurt Russell

Disney Legend Kurt Russell shares stories of filmmaking, winemaking and personal moments with Walt Disney.

John Musker and Ron Clements

The legendary directors of The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Moana and other modern classics share keys to the studio’s success.

Jim Cummings

Meet renowned voice actor of Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Darkwing Duck and countless other Disney characters.

Alton Fitzgerald

Broadway’s record-breaking Lion King star shares deeply personal and inspiring stories about his life and new book.

Tony Hale

The Arrested Development and Veep actor Tony Hale talks about developing the character of Forky from a “spork with an identity crisis” to a valued friend with a greater purpose.

Whoopi Goldberg

Part of the 2017 class of Disney Legends, film and television star Goldberg explains why being named a Disney Legend has her feeling “unusually mushy.”

Bill Barretta

Rowlf the Dog takes the Member Cruise stage to chat about his experience on board, and working with Bill Barretta.

Pepe the King Prawn tells Members his favorite things about sailing with Disney Cruise Line and answers a few audience questions on the May 2019 Member Cruise.

Bill Barretta shares the inspiration behind Pepe the King Prawn and how he found Pepe’s voice.

Floyd Norman

Animator and Disney Legend Floyd Norman reflects on his storied career and recalls the advice he once received from Walt Disney himself.

Annie Potts

Annie Potts, the voice of “Bo Peep,” predicts that the positive message for girls in the film will lead to a transformation from the princess culture to a Bo Peep parade.

Julie Taymor

Broadway director and Disney Legend Julie Taymor explains why The Lion King ranks as her life’s happiest artistic endeavor.

Mark Hamill

Actor and Disney Legend Mark Hamill likens the Star Wars saga to classic fairytales and fondly remembers the late Carrie Fisher.

Josie Trinadad

Josie Trinidad, head of story for Ralph Breaks the Internet, reflects on the Disney classics that inspires her as a child and what it means to now inspire others.

Josie Trinidad, head of story for Ralph Breaks the Internet, shares how she felt hearing Disney Vacation Club Members react to the hilarious Disney Princess sequence of Ralph Breaks the Internet during a Member Cruise.

