“Perfect Picnic” Blueberry Pie Rolls into Disney’s Hollywood Studios Along with Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

It’s a beautiful day for pie, and this blueberry treat is one you’ve got to try! The new pastry debuted at Disney’s Hollywood Studios along with Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

What’s happening:

Spring is here (almost) and so is a tasty new dessert to celebrate the opening of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway—the first ride through attraction featuring the iconic duo!

Guests can now enjoy a tasty personal deep dish blueberry pie at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Inspired by the “Perfect Picnic” short that’s the theme of the new attraction, this golden crusted pie just right for any outdoor meal, picnic or not.

When our Florida team heard about the sweet snack, they raced over to try it, and said it does not disappoint. The best part? It’s served warm! They described it as having a classic blueberry taste, which seems fitting, as nothing is more classic than Mickey Mouse.

The pie has a lattice top that could be interpreted as railroad tracks and that’s just fine with us.

The dessert sells for $5.49 and is available at The Trolley Car Café.