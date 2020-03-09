“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” Actor Max von Sydow Passes Away at 90

Max von Sydow, an actor who has held roles in a very long list of films that includes Star Wars: The Force Awakens, has passed away at the age of 90 on Sunday.
- According to CNN, representatives at Diamond Management reported von Sydow’s passing, saying "it is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max."
- Von Sydow was born April 10, 1929 in Lund, Sweden, and attended the acting school at Stockholm's Royal Dramatic Theatre.
- His first acting credit came from a 1949 Swedish film titled Only a Mother.
- He became recognized internationally for his role in The Seventh Seal in 1957, which led to roles in iconic films like The Exorcist.
- Von Sydow was nominated for two Academy Awards, first for his role in Pelle the Conqueror in 1988 and later for his role in Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close in 2012.
- He also held a role in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones in 2016.
- In addition to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, in which he played Lor San Tekka, his Disney credits include a role in The Simpsons, as Klaus Ziegler in a 2014 episode.