Social Reaction Roundup: “Mulan”

Later this month, Disney’s live-action remake of their animated classic Mulan will hit theaters, but before it reaches the masses, last night marked the world premiere of the film. Film critics are already sharing their thoughts on social media.

Below is a round-up of some of the tweets we’ve come across (and, yes, they’re spoiler-free):

Some simply shared their love of the film:

I LOVEEDDDD MULAN!!!!! It’s very different but it’s just as good I promise!!! So empowering and so important for the newer generations to see it 😍😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Hayley Kiyoko (@HayleyKiyoko) March 10, 2020

Wow, I reallllllly liked #Mulan. Great action. Great message. Great heart. Can't wait to show this to my kid. pic.twitter.com/vIiFF1y0TH — tim leong (@timleong) March 10, 2020

Some showed their appreciation for the cast and director Niki Caro:

The cast of Mulan is fantastic in the film. There are lots of little moments that nods to the animated that’ll make the fans happy. Very beautiful & epic cinematography. It had more fantastical elements than I expected. Overall, a great re-telling of the animated and very fun 🙌🏼 — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) March 10, 2020

#Mulan is the best of the Disney live-action remakes since Cinderella — I didn’t even miss the songs. Finds new notes in a story we already know while delivering gorgeous action, heart, and humor. Liu Yifei is 🌟💥🔥 — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) March 10, 2020

I loved MULAN. Niki Caro has pulled off epic battle scenes and intimate family moments with equal skill. The Gong Li addition is superb. I’m going to need an IV to replace all the tears I cried. pic.twitter.com/impKtb6dhv — Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) March 10, 2020

Others enjoyed… different aspects of the film:

Disney’s Mulan remake leaves a lot behind, but offers much more in its absence. Plenty of 1998 throwbacks pepper a story full of incredible action, humor, and heart. Oh, and the romantic chemistry gets STEAMY. Like chanting “kiss” in a silent theater steamy.#Mulan2020 #mulan pic.twitter.com/soILc7OdTm — Alison Foreman (@alfaforeman) March 10, 2020

Many pointed out that this movie will appeal to fans of the original animated film:

#Mulan is absolutely fantastic. Different enough with great action scenes, but with the heart of the original film. It doesn't even matter that it's not a musical. If you're a fan of the animated, there are subtle nods to many of the songs. Can’t wait to see this again. — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) March 10, 2020

This live action version keeps the Mulan we grew up with alive, while transforming her into the hero we need today. The film is emotional. Beautifully shot. Mulan is relevant and necessary. Still the best role model in the Disney princess world. A fantastic film. – @ccfilmcritic pic.twitter.com/tkDlXyDXDn — Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) March 10, 2020

Others enjoyed it without ever being partial to the original in the first place:

I’m very surprised at how much I liked the live action #Mulan movie. It’s so majestic, the action is thrilling, it aims for a level of sophistication and beauty you don’t expect. (I was never a huge fan of the animated film, I think I’ve only seen it once. So no attachments) — Peter Sciretta (@PeterSciretta) March 10, 2020

Of course, not everyone was so positive:

#Mulan is good, polished and absolutely worth seeing. Alas, it's also respectful to a fault. It doesn't truly cut loose until the climax. Jason Scott Lee is great, but everyone else seems afraid to offend. Lacks the gonzo energy of THE GREAT WALL or MALEFICENT MISTRESS OF EVIL. pic.twitter.com/FOEBhwJphO — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) March 10, 2020

Mulan makes bold choices in adapting the ballad over the animation and everything with #Mulan herself is terrific. It’s the rest of it that doesn’t fit. It’s 2 movies in 1 and it needed to decide which direction to take; not take both. — Mansoor Mithaiwala (@MansoorAYM) March 10, 2020

As for our thoughts:

We saw #Mulan – it's got a terrific cast and so many really beautiful shots and locations. Cinematographer Mandy Walker and costume designer Bina Daigeler deserve special recognition for this film. Otherwise it's a solid reimagining of a familiar story. pic.twitter.com/uSe8kBRBRW — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 10, 2020

Disney’s live-action Mulan will hit theaters March 27.