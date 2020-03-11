Pixar Reveals New Poster for “Soul” and Teases Trailer Release Tomorrow

On the heels of the recent release of Pixar’s Onward, we have been reminded (via Tweet) that there is only 100 days left before the release of the next film from the beloved animation studio, Soul.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier today, Pixar Animation Studios tweeted that we are only 100 days from the premiere of their next animated feature film, Soul.
- Along with the reminder that the film debuts in only 100 days, we also were shown a new poster (pictured above) and were also promised the release of a new trailer tomorrow.
What We Already Know about Soul:
- “Ever wonder where your passion, your dreams and your interests come from? What is it that makes you… YOU? In 2020, Pixar Animation Studios takes you on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life’s most important questions.”
- Soul will be Directed by two-time Academy Award winner Pete Docter (Up, Monsters Inc., Inside Out), the current head of Pixar Animation Studios and produced by Academy Award nominee Dana Murray (“Lou” short).
- Jamie Foxx provides the voice of Jazz musician, Joe Gardner, a middle school teacher who lives in New York City and has dreamed of playing at a famous Jazz club. On the way to the performance Joe accidentally dies and finds his soul at the You Seminar, a place where souls are made and given personalities and then sent back to Earth assigned to a human body. One of these Souls, 22, (voiced by Tina Fey) hates humans and avoids going to Earth. Eventually, Joe and 22 team up to get Joe’s soul back into his human body back on Earth on a journey through the cosmic realms.
- Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rashad, and Questlove will also be providing voices in the feature film.
- Soul arrives in theaters on June 19, 2020.