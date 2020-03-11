Pixar Reveals New Poster for “Soul” and Teases Trailer Release Tomorrow

On the heels of the recent release of Pixar’s Onward, we have been reminded (via Tweet) that there is only 100 days left before the release of the next film from the beloved animation studio, Soul.

What’s Happening:

Earlier today, Pixar Animation Studios tweeted that we are only 100 days from the premiere of their next animated feature film, Soul .

Along with the reminder that the film debuts in only 100 days, we also were shown a new poster (pictured above) and were also promised the release of a new trailer tomorrow.

What We Already Know about Soul: