Disneyland Paris Makes Changes to Experiences and Operations Due to Coronavirus

by | Mar 12, 2020 9:54 AM Pacific Time

Disneyland Paris remains open and welcoming guests amid the Coronavirus pandemic. However, today the resort has announced temporary changes to some of their experiences and operations based on the direction of the French authorities.

  • These temporary changes begin today (Thursday, March 12) and will last through April 15, 2020.
  • While the resort’s attractions will remain open, the queue capacities have been adjusted to comply with the latest government requirements.
  • All of the resort’s theaters will also continue to welcome guests, though their capacities have also been adjusted.
  • Parades and outdoor shows like Frozen 2: An Enchanting Journey, Disney Stars on Parade, Princess Promenade, Disney Illuminations and more have been temporarily suspended.
  • Restaurants will remain open, though the capacities of the following have been adjusted:
    • Café Hyperion in Discoveryland in Disneyland Park
    • Au Chalet de la Marionnette in Fantasyland in Disneyland Park
    • Billy Bob’s Country Western Saloon at Disney Village
  • The dance floor at Billy Bob’s Country Western Saloon has also temporarily been closed.
  • Shops will remain open but the capacity of World of Disney has been adjusted.
  • Finally, the capacity of Disney Studio 1 has also been adjusted.
  • Disneyland Paris has also made temporary adjustments to their booking and cancellation policies to provide guests with more flexibility.
  • For guests with a reservation at a Disney Hotel for arrivals until June 1, 2020, modification and cancellation fees have been waived until April 15 if they plan to postpone their arrival until October 15, 2020.
  • Any adjustments to policies for arrival dates later than June 1 will be determined at a later date.
  • In addition, any new reservations made through April 15 will also honor the free cancellation policy adjustment for arrivals before October 15.

What they’re saying:

  • A statement from Disneyland Paris: “We are carefully monitoring this evolving situation and continue to be in regular contact with local health authorities about the matter and implement preventive measures in line with their recommendations. For example, we have increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfection in high guest contact areas and added hand sanitizer in our parks, hotels, back of house locations, and offices.”
  • Continued: “As always, our focus is on the health and well-being of our cast members, guests and the larger community, and we will continue to share updates to keep you informed of our efforts.”

 
 
Send this to a friend