Disney Halts Production on Various Films, TV Series Including “The Little Mermaid,” “Home Alone”

Disney continues to make adjustments due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The latest change is a pause on production of a long list of films and television series that includes the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, the Disney+ bound Home Alone reboot and more, according to Deadline.

The list of films for which production has been paused includes: The Little Mermaid Home Alone The Last Duel Nightmare Alley Peter Pan & Wendy Shrunk

The pause on Ridley Scott's The Last Duel comes just days before shooting was set to begin in Ireland, according to Deadline

Additionally, Disney Television Studios announced today that it will be suspending production Genius: Aretha for at least three weeks.

The studio will also be postponing production of all of its pilots as well as the straight-to-series The Big Sky.

. The television pilots which are currently being postponed include: Adopted The Big Leap The Big Sky The Brides Harlem’s Kitchen Home Economics Kids Matter Now My Village Ordinary Joe Prospect Rebel Thirtysomething(Else) Untitled Kapnek/Holland Valley Trash Work Wife Wreckage

This news comes after the announcement that production on the hit ABS series Grey's Anatomy will also be shut down for at least three weeks.

There are still several Disney Television Studios series that remain in production while evaluating the situation.

