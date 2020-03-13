Disney Halts Production on Various Films, TV Series Including “The Little Mermaid,” “Home Alone”

Disney continues to make adjustments due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The latest change is a pause on production of a long list of films and television series that includes the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, the Disney+ bound Home Alone reboot and more, according to Deadline.
- The list of films for which production has been paused includes:
- The Little Mermaid
- Home Alone
- The Last Duel
- Nightmare Alley
- Peter Pan & Wendy
- Shrunk
- The pause on Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel comes just days before shooting was set to begin in Ireland, according to Deadline.
- Additionally, Disney Television Studios announced today that it will be suspending production of Genius: Aretha for at least three weeks.
- The studio will also be postponing production of all of its pilots as well as the straight-to-series The Big Sky.
- The television pilots which are currently being postponed include:
- Adopted
- The Big Leap
- The Big Sky
- The Brides
- Harlem’s Kitchen
- Home Economics
- Kids Matter Now
- My Village
- Ordinary Joe
- Prospect
- Rebel
- Thirtysomething(Else)
- Untitled Kapnek/Holland
- Valley Trash
- Work Wife
- Wreckage
- This news comes after the announcement that production on the hit ABS series Grey’s Anatomy will also be shut down for at least three weeks.
- There are still several Disney Television Studios series that remain in production while evaluating the situation.
What they’re saying:
- Disney Spokesperson: “While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our productions, after considering the current environment and the best interests of our cast and crew, we have made the decision to pause production on some of our live-action films for a short time. We will continue to assess the situation and restart as soon as feasible.”