DCapella Announces that Sojourner Has Left the Group To Pursue Other Opportunities

DCapella, Walt Disney Records’ a capella group, has shared via twitter that group member Sojourner has left the group.

Feeling all the feels as we announce Sojourner’s departure from #DCappella. She has decided to pursue exciting new opportunities + while we are extremely happy for her, we will miss her very much. Our time together has been an unforgettable experience, we wish her all the best!💜 pic.twitter.com/9looBxgLG8 — Disney's DCappella (@DCappellaMusic) March 17, 2020

This is the second change to the group since they debuted in 2018. Shelley Regner, a mezzo soprano who left after the group’s first tour, was replaced by Kalen Kelly in May 2019.

Earlier this month, the group released a new single, “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” from Mulan. It is unclear if this song is Sojourner’s last recording to be released with the group.