Disney’s London Production of “Mary Poppins” Shuts Down with Closure of West End Theaters

Disney Theatrical’s production of Mary Poppins, playing at the Prince Edward Theater in London since October 23rd, 2019, with a run that is scheduled to go until September 20th, 2020. The news was shared via the show’s official Twitter account.

This news comes as the entire West End closes down. Earlier this week, New York City closed Broadway, which caused Disney’s productions of Frozen, Aladdin, and The Lion King to temporarily close as well.