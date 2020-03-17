ESPN to Create 64-Player Bracket for “College Basketball’s Greatest of All-Time”

by | Mar 17, 2020 12:08 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

In the absence of a 2020 NCAA basketball tournament, ESPN is set to launch a 64-player bracket celebrating the best college basketball players of all time. The bracket will be comprised of men’s and women’s players, through the 2019-2020 season, who made their mark on the history of college basketball.

  • ESPN host Rece Davis and analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg, Rebecca Lobo, Maria Taylor, Dick Vitale, Bill Walton and Jay Williams, will unveil the full bracket Tuesday, during SportsCenter Special: College Basketball’s Greatest of All-Time at 7 PM ET on ESPN.
  • Following the unveiling of the field of 64, fans can vote on who should advance.
  • Voting for each region will be open for 24 hours, and can be done on Twitter and Instagram.
  • Regions will be discussed, analyzed and debated throughout the coming weeks.
  • Results will be revealed beginning Thursday, March 19.
  • Players were chosen by ESPN based on their overall play as college basketball players, factoring in both regular season and NCAA Tournament performance, statistical achievements and awards.
  • ESPN.com will provide a written guide to all 64 players in the bracket once names are revealed Tuesday night, and will complement the initiative with daily roundtables and predictions articles powered by ESPN writers and commentators, as the bracket advances through March 29.
  • The complete schedule is as follows:
    • Tuesday, March 17: Round of 64 West Region, voting opens for 24 hours
    • Wednesday, March 18: Round of 64 East Region, voting opens for 24 hours
    • Thursday, March 19: Round of 64 South Region, voting opens for 24 hours. First Round West Region results revealed.
    • Friday, March 20: Round of 64 Midwest Region, voting opens for 24 hours. First Round East Region results revealed.
    • Saturday, March 21: Round of 32 West and East Regions, voting opens. First Round, South Region results revealed.
    • Sunday, March 22: Round of 32 South and Midwest Regions, voting opens. First Round, Midwest Region results revealed.
    • Monday, March 23: Sweet 16 West and East Regions, voting opens.
    • Tuesday, March 24: Sweet 16 South and Midwest Regions, voting opens. Sweet 16 West and East Regions results.
    • Wednesday, March 25: Elite Eight West and East Regions, voting opens. Sweet 16 South and Midwest Regions results.
    • Thursday, March 26: Elite Eight South and Midwest Regions, voting opens.
    • Friday, March 27: Elite Eight results. Final Four voting opens.
    • Saturday, March 28: Final Four results. Championship voting opens.
    • Sunday, March 29: College Basketball Player G.O.A.T. Bracket Champion Unveiled
 
 
