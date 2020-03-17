Movies Anywhere launches Screen Pass Movie Sharing

Movies Anywhere is debuting a new feature called Screen Pass that allows users to digitally share their movies, according to The Verge.

What’s Happening:

Movies Anywhere, the Disney-owned digital movie locker that links digital copies across multiple digital providers, is currently beta testing a new feature called “Screen Pass” to a small population of users.

This service allows users to loan up to three movies per month to other account holders, similar to letting a friend borrow a DVD. Monthly limits reset on the 1st of each month.

Once shared, the recipient will have 72 hours to watch the movie before it reverts back to your account.

The beta testing period includes 6,000 films, which is about 80% of the Movies Anywhere list of available titles.

The beta period started today at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT and Movies Anywhere plans to open it up to a broader user base in May.

Movies Anywhere updated their Terms of Service to include the following information about Screen Pass:

SCREEN PASS FEATURE