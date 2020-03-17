Movies Anywhere launches Screen Pass Movie Sharing

Movies Anywhere is debuting a new feature called Screen Pass that allows users to digitally share their movies, according to The Verge.
What’s Happening:
- Movies Anywhere, the Disney-owned digital movie locker that links digital copies across multiple digital providers, is currently beta testing a new feature called “Screen Pass” to a small population of users.
- This service allows users to loan up to three movies per month to other account holders, similar to letting a friend borrow a DVD. Monthly limits reset on the 1st of each month.
- Once shared, the recipient will have 72 hours to watch the movie before it reverts back to your account.
- The beta testing period includes 6,000 films, which is about 80% of the Movies Anywhere list of available titles.
- The beta period started today at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT and Movies Anywhere plans to open it up to a broader user base in May.
Movies Anywhere updated their Terms of Service to include the following information about Screen Pass:
SCREEN PASS FEATURE
- Description. The Screen Pass feature enables eligible Movies Anywhere Members to send to another person a pass for a Temporary Entitlement that allows access to a Screen Pass-eligible movie for a limited period of time at no additional cost. Sending a Screen Pass to someone does not limit the sender’s ability to watch that same movie. The Movies Anywhere Screen Pass feature initially may be available to a small group of Movies Anywhere Members during a beta testing period. Movies Anywhere Members will receive notice if and when the Screen Pass feature becomes widely available to Movies Anywhere Members. Screen Pass availability is subject to change at any time, with or without notice.
- Eligibility to Send a Screen Pass. To be eligible to send a Screen Pass, and to remain eligible, a Movies Anywhere Member must purchase a Movies Anywhere-eligible movie from a connected Digital Retailer or redeem a non-promotional digital code every six (6) months. Each eligible Movies Anywhere Member will earn three (3) Screen Passes to send each month. Unused Screen Passes will expire at the end of each month and will not roll over month-to-month. A Screen Pass may be canceled at any time during the month it was sent, as long as it has not been accepted. If a Screen Pass is canceled or if a Screen Pass is not accepted within seven (7) days of being sent, the Screen Pass will be returned to the sender and will expire at the end of the current month if not resent. Screen Pass-eligible movies are subject to change without notice.
- Eligibility to Accept a Screen Pass. To accept a Screen Pass, the recipient must register with Movies Anywhere (pursuant to the terms set forth in Section 1 above). A Movies Anywhere Member can accept three (3) Screen Passes without doing anything further. To be eligible to accept additional Screen Passes, a Movies Anywhere Member must purchase a Movies Anywhere-eligible movie from a connected Digital Retailer or redeem a non-promotional digital code every six (6) months. Once a Screen Pass is received, it must be accepted within seven (7) days. Once accepted, the Screen Pass-eligible movie must be started within fourteen (14) days, and finished within seventy-two (72) hours once started. A Screen Pass-eligible movie may only be watched exclusively on the Movies Anywhere apps or website and supported devices. Bonus features are not available for viewing via Screen Pass.
- Non-transferable. Screen Passes are non-transferable and cannot be sold. The unauthorized sale, distribution, purchase, or other transfer of a Screen Pass in a manner inconsistent with these Movies Anywhere Terms of Use is prohibited. Screen Passes have no cash value and are not eligible for cash back.