Marvel Announces New Spider-Man Comic Series Based on Avengers Campus at Disneyland

Marvel just announced a new comic series inspired by the upcoming Disneyland attraction called W.E.B. of Spider-Man.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel’s new comic, W.E.B. of Spider-Man, starts this June and ties into the upcoming Disney California Adventure attraction, W.E.B. Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure.
- W.E.B. of Spider-Man will be a 5-part series that offers fans their first view of Avengers Campus, the new themed land that replaced a bug’s land.
- The comic is written by Kevin Shinick with art by Roberto Di Salvo and a cover by Gurihiru.
- Avengers Campus and W.E.B. Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure were scheduled to open in July.